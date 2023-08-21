Majid Al Futtaim first-half earnings soar 74% on robust momentum of UAE economy

Majid Al Futtaim Holding, one of Dubai's biggest private sector companies and the Middle East's largest mall operator, reported a sharp rise in profit and revenue on the back of the robust economic momentum of its UAE home market.

Net profit for the six-month period to the end of the June soared an annual 74 per cent to Dh1.7 billion ($463 million) from the same period a year ago, while revenue for the reporting period climbed 5 per cent to Dh18.9 billion, Ahmed Ismail, chief executive at Majid Al Futtaim, said on Monday.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation for the first half of this year climbed 13 per cent to Dh2.1 billion.

“The year is off to a good start, revenue is up 5 per cent despite currency devaluations in several markets in which we operate,” Mr Ismail said in a Bloomberg TV interview.

“More pleasing is the fact that our profitability is growing ahead of our revenue” on the back of “a buoyant economy in our home market of the UAE”, he said.

The UAE's economy, the Arab world's second-largest, rebounded strongly last year from the slowdown caused by Covid-19, with growth momentum extending into 2023. It grew an annual 3.8 per cent in the first quarter of this year after a 7.9 per cent expansion in 2022, boosted by a sharp growth in the non-oil sector as it continues to push for diversification.

Gross domestic product in the three months to the end of March increased to Dh418.3 billion, with most sectors and economic activities that serve as “the key pillars of the national economy made significant contributions”, Abdulla bin Touq, Minister of Economy said earlier this month, quoting the Federal Centre for Competitiveness and Statistics data.

Non-oil GDP rose 4.5 per cent year on year to Dh312 billion.

The privately held conglomerate, whose business interests span from retail and leisure sectors to property development, owns and operates 28 shopping malls, 13 hotels and four mixed-use communities.

Profitability during the reporting period was driven by “multiple factors” including reallocation of capital to more profitable and higher margin segments of the business.

“Our residential [properties] business has posted record results, in fact, our total properties business has delivered another set of record, with 40 per cent growth in revenue and 22 per cent growth in ebitda. Part of it naturally is operational efficiency and financial discipline,” Mr Ismail told Bloomberg.

Dubai residential prices were nominally below their previous peak and the company is planning a new development by the end of the year, he said.