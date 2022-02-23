Majid Al Futtaim swings to 2021 profit amid continued economic recovery

Majid Al Futtaim, one of Dubai’s biggest private sector conglomerates and the Middle East's largest malls operator, swung to a profit in 2021 amid continued economic recovery in the region and despite lingering pandemic-related uncertainties.

Group net profit for the 12 months to the end of December surged to Dh2.46 billion ($670 million) from a net loss of Dh2.71bn recorded a year earlier, the privately-held company, which discloses its performance, said in a regulatory filing to Nasdaq Dubai, where its debt trades.

Read More Aldar teams up with Majid Al Futtaim to develop online property sales platform

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation rose to Dh3.91 billion at the end of last year from Dh3.76bn it reported for 2020 financial year.

Revenue during the reporting period, however, dropped 1 per cent year-on-year to Dh32.29bn.

“2021 was a year of evolution and renewal for the group,” MAF said in the bourse filing.

“The business had to address the challenges of new Covid variants and their impact on the regional and global economic environment, which included supply-side shortages, disruptions to labour markets, production and supply chain bottlenecks, fluctuations in global energy markets, as well as shipping and transportation constraints, all adding to existing inflationary pressures.”