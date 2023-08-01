UAE economy expands 3.8% in first quarter on non-oil sector boost

The UAE's economy, the Arab world's second-largest, grew by 3.8 per cent on an annual basis in the first quarter of this year, boosted by its strong non-oil sector as it continues to push for diversification.

Gross domestic product in the three months to the end of March increased to Dh418.3 billion ($113.9 billion), from Dh403.3 billion a year ago, Abdulla bin Touq, Minister of Economy, said on Tuesday, quoting preliminary estimates from the Federal Centre for Competitiveness and Statistics.

Most sectors and economic activities that serve as “the key pillars of the national economy made significant contributions”, Mr bin Touq said.

Non-oil GDP rose 4.5 per cent year on year to Dh312 billion, up from Dh298.5 billion in the same period last year, reflecting the success of the UAE's efforts to promote the growth of non-oil economic sectors and transition to an economic model based on knowledge and innovation.

“The flexible economic policies that we adopted to support this goal rely on speed and accuracy in responding to global changes, the formulation of forward-looking strategies and plans to drive economic diversification, and the constant upgradation of economic procedures and legislation,” Mr bin Touq said.

The transport and storage sector saw the biggest percentage rise in of terms of growth, contributing Dh21.8 billion to the economy, an almost 11 per cent increase on an annual basis during the first quarter, the data showed.

The construction sector was second, posting 9.2 per cent year-on-year growth to Dh36.3 billion, followed by accommodation and food services, which grew 7.8 per cent on an annual basis.

The finance and insurance sector recorded 7.7 per cent growth, while wholesale and retail sector grew by 5.4 per cent.

The non-financial projects sector grew 3.5 per cent, ICT improved 3.3 per cent and real estate posted 3.1 per cent growth, according to the preliminary data.

“These efforts have helped to maintain the UAE’s position as an attractive environment for investments on an ongoing basis, thus underlining foreign trade and openness to the world as the key aspects of its global partnerships,” Mr bin Touq said.