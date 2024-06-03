First look: Inside the 'made in Italy' Bottega Veneta store in Mall of the Emirates

Luxury house Bottega Veneta has reopened its flagship Mall of the Emirates store after an extensive revamp.

Several months in the making – and a couple of weeks behind schedule – the Dubai outpost is a space of intriguing sophistication designed by the company’s creative director Matthieu Blazy.

Filled with the warmth of Italian walnut – as shelving, display units and planters – and the distinct green hue of Verde Saint Denis marble, found only in the Aosta valley of northern Italy, the space embodies Blazy's vision for the house, leaning into elevated details and the quiet joy of absolute luxury delivered with discretion.

Adding to this feel are the concrete tiles that cover the facade and floor, which were inspired by the work of Venetian architect Carlo Scarpa. This also acts as a discreet nod to Bottega Veneta’s own history, having started in Venice in 1966.

Distinctive Verde Saint Denis marble adorns the walls. Photo: Bottega Veneta

Softer elements arrive courtesy of wool carpets and woven leather seating in black, green and brown, which echo Bottega Veneta's leather expertise. Other standout elements are dotted throughout the space, including the door handle of the main entrance that is shaped like the curved handle of the Sardine bag, one of Blazy's signature designs.

The customisation service has been upgraded, allowing customers to peruse leather swatches to personalise bags through colour, materials and the addition of initials. There is also a private section towards the back of the boutique that is hidden behind a rotating marble door.

Designed for customers who prefer seclusion, the Dubai branch will house 15 unique Knot bags from the archives, as well as a selection of Bottega Veneta jewellery.

Read More Maison Du Mec: Meet the founder behind Beirut label known for its minimalist monochrome

To celebrate the opening, the store is filled with pre-fall collection pieces by Blazy, as well as candles from the newly launched home collection. It also has exclusive Sardine bags in exotic skins, three with ceramic handles and six in dramatic colours such as cold teal, blue sprice, emerald green, bitter orange, dark ruby and white smoke.

The Sardine bag was unveiled in Blazy's debut collection in February 2022 and mixes the woven intrecciato leather technique invented by the house, and a fluid metal handle that resembles the elongated shape of a fish. Entirely handmade by in-house artisans, each bag is essentially unique.

The Sardine bag stands out for its handle, which is shaped like an elongated fish. Photo: Bottega Veneta

Speaking exclusively with The National's Luxury magazine, Bottega Veneta chief executive Bartolomeo Rongone says: “We are excited to welcome our clients in this new, intimate and elevated environment, where every design element showcases our deep connection to Italian materials and craft.

“In line with the other stores opened under the creative direction of Matthieu Blazy, the design brings together traditional materials with a modernist aesthetic, honouring Bottega Veneta’s commitment to innovative craft.

“The store will cater specifically to our most discerning clientele. We will introduce exceptional experiences, including by-appointment-only private salons, unique made-to-order and exotic collections, and high-end exclusives tailored specifically for our Middle Eastern customers.”

Read our full interview with Bartolomeo Rongone in the June issue of Luxury magazine, out with The National on June 13