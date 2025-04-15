William Hague will advise on the Gems School of Research and Innovation's vision and technology. Photo: Reuters
William Hague will advise on the Gems School of Research and Innovation's vision and technology. Photo: Reuters

News

UAE

Former UK foreign secretary William Hague takes key role at new flagship Dubai school

Mr Hague will serve as honorary patron of Gems School of Research and Innovation, which is set to open for the new academic year

John Dennehy
John Dennehy

April 15, 2025