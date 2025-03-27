Fans flock to Yas Mall as UAE's first Disney Store opens in Abu Dhabi

Disney fans of all ages headed to Yas Mall on Wednesday night as the UAE’s first standalone Disney Store opened in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/abu-dhabi/" target="_blank">Abu Dhabi</a>. Shoppers at the opening took photos with <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/pop-culture/2024/01/02/public-domain-characters-mickey-mouse/" target="_blank">Mickey and Minnie Mouse</a>, while an orchestra played Disney classics for those waiting in line. The store is stocked full of toys, mugs, collectibles and other Disney products depicting Marvel superheroes and characters from films such as <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2024/08/11/toy-story-5-release-date-plot/" target="_blank"><i>Toy Story</i></a>, <i>Lilo & Stitch</i> and <i>Frozen</i>. For children who like dressing up as their favourite characters, there are princess dresses and superhero outfits on sale. The store has “story arc” corners with interactive displays linked to Disney productions, such as a dressing room featuring Cinderella and a front porch featuring Donald Duck and his family. There are also spots to take photos with murals and 3D sculptures of characters including Mickey Mouse and Winnie the Pooh. The UAE’s second Disney Store will open at Dubai Mall on Friday, next to the Dubai Aquarium. The region’s first Disney Store opened in Kuwait in November 2022. In July 2021, the Alshaya Group introduced the region’s first Disney Store shop-in-shops, within British department store Debenhams and children's retailer Mothercare. The world's first Disney Store opened in March 1987 in Glendale, California, and the first branch outside the US opened in November 1990 in London, England. “We are very proud to be bringing the first standalone Disney Stores to the UAE, with both Abu Dhabi and the flagship store in Dubai opening just before Eid Al Fitr,” said Alshaya Group chief executive John Hadden. “We are sure that Disney fans from across the Emirates – and visitors too – are excited to experience everything Disney has to offer, and stay tuned for some exclusive opening events during March and April.”