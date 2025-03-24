Disney's controversial Snow White opens to low box office numbers and scathing reviews

Disney's live-action remake of<i> Snow White</i> has missed box office forecasts amid a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2025/03/20/snow-white-controversy-palestine-israel/" target="_blank">series of controversies</a> and a flurry of negative reviews. The musical, an adaptation of the 1937 animated classic, collected $43 million in the US and Canada over the weekend, Disney said on Sunday. The film was expected to make $45 million to $55 million during its opening weekend, an already low estimate for a major production which cost an estimated $250 million to make. <i>Snow White</i>'s sleepy opening is very different to Disney's series of live-action remakes.<i> </i><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2023/05/22/the-little-mermaid-review-disneys-live-action-film-is-mediocre-at-best/" target="_blank"><i>The Little Mermaid</i> </a>collected $95.5 million in 2023, while 2017's <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts/film-review-cinderella-1.52788" target="_blank"><i>Cinderella</i></a> took in $67.8 million.<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film/review-dumbo-may-be-tim-burtons-sweetest-movie-to-date-1.841666" target="_blank"> <i>Dumbo</i></a>, Tim Burton's take on the 1941 animated film, opened by taking in $46 million in 2019. Directed by Marc Webb, who's given Disney two blockbuster Spider-Man films, <i>Snow White</i> has also failed to impress critics. On Rotten Tomatoes, the film currently holds a 44 per cent rating. <i>The Guardian</i> called it “toe-curlingly terrible” while <i>The Rolling Stone</i> said it was a strong contender for the “blandest” live-action remake. Some reviews also criticised Disney's decision to make changes to the original story. Instead of trying to find a husband, the new Snow White leads a rebellion against the Evil Queen. And her love interest is one of the rebels, not a prince. The film has also been marred by a series of woes since it was announced in 2016, from the Covid-19 pandemic to accidents on set and criticism of its use of CGI, not real actors, to portray <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film/2022/01/26/disney-working-with-dwarfism-community-after-peter-dinklage-pans-snow-white-remake/" target="_blank">the seven dwarfs</a>. <i>The New York Times</i> called it “one of the most troubled projects in Disney's <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/pop-culture/2024/01/02/public-domain-characters-mickey-mouse/" target="_blank">102-year history</a>.” Most recently, it's the opposing political stances of the film's main leads that have grabbed headlines. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film/snow-white-rachel-zegler-cast-as-disney-princess-in-live-action-remake-of-the-family-favourite-1.1247124" target="_blank">Rachel Zegler</a>, who plays Snow White, has been outspoken about <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/pop-culture/2024/05/29/all-eyes-on-rafah-meaning/" target="_blank">her support for Palestinians</a>. Just a day after sharing the first footage from <i>Snow White</i> for a crowd of adoring fans last year, she posted a note of gratitude on X, ended her message with: “And always remember, free Palestine.” In an interview with <i>Variety</i> in October 2024, she doubled down on her stance. “I can’t watch children die. I don’t think that should be a hot take,” she said. “I’m only responsible for what I feel. And then I’m also responsible for how I act upon it. We’re nearing <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/07/october-7-attacks-video/" target="_blank">one year since</a> the horrendous attacks in Israel on October 7, but I’ve been following this conflict for so many years.” Israeli actress Gal Gadot, who plays the Evil Queen, meanwhile, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/19/live-israel-gaza-ground-operations/" target="_blank">served two years in the IDF</a>, and has been open about her support for her country and its policies. “I stand with Israel you should too,” she posted on Instagram in 2023. But there's hope yet for<i> Snow White</i>. Last year, another Disney live-action remake, <i>Mufasa: The Lion King, </i>opened to only $35 million and mixed reviews, but went on to make more than $700 million globally during its theatrical run.