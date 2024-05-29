'All Eyes on Rafah': The meaning behind the post going viral on Instagram

Instagram has been flooded with people sharing a post asking for “All Eyes on Rafah”.

Created by a user in Malaysia named shahv4012, a post in the form of a story template has gone viral, with users sharing a possibly AI-generated image that shows tents in a camp arranged to spell out “All Eyes on Rafah”.

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

Since it was first uploaded on Tuesday, it has been shared by more than 35 million Instagram users.

This includes celebrities such as Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan, actor Aaron Paul, singer Dua Lipa, rapper and actor Kid Cudi, Bollywood star Varun Dhawan and US singer Kehlani.

What does 'All Eyes on Rafah' mean?

The 'All Eyes on Rafah' story template was created by a user in Malaysia called shahv4012.

The post aims to draw attention to the situation in Rafah, as Israel's assault continues.

The story template was first shared after a deadly strike on a refugee camp in Rafah on Monday, just two days after the International Court of Justice ordered Israel to halt its operations in the southern Gaza city.

The attack hit a camp for displaced people in north-west Rafah, a site that is in a designated humanitarian safe zone, Gaza civil defence and Palestinian authorities said. Women and children were among those killed and several people were also injured.

Why are people posting it?

Read More 15 Palestinian brands to support amid the Israel-Gaza War

The idea not only aims to bring into focus what is happening in Gaza but also show support for the Palestinian cause. As more people share the post, more eyes will see it and think of what is happening in Rafah.

The slogan probably originated from a comment by Rik Peeperkorn, director of the World Health Organisation’s Office of the Occupied Palestinian Territories. "All eyes are on Rafah," he said back in February, after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered an evacuation plan for the city ahead of attacks on what he claims are the last Hamas strongholds.

Other artworks going viral for Rafah

While this story template is going viral, there have been other artworks that are being heavily re-shared on social media since the Rafah attacks.

This includes a drawing by children's book illustrator @Sally_Samir_, which shows tents on fire and headless angles floating up towards the sky, with a keffiyeh, watermelon and poppy – things that have been adopted as symbols of Palestine – where their heads should be.

Another drawing by Egyptian artist Yassin Mohamed, who posts on the Instagram account @YassinDraws, has also been widely shared. It depicts a father holding up a headless child with a flower in place of the child's missing head, referencing a video that went viral showing the aftermath of Israel's attack on the refugee camp. The flower in the place of a head is a motif of the artist, who has used in years past.