Disney working with dwarfism community after Peter Dinklage pans Snow White remake

Days after actor Peter Dinklage aired his displeasure at the news of Disney's planned live-action remake of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, the entertainment company has responded, saying it's "taking a different approach".

In an appearance on Marc Maron's podcast released on Monday, Dinklage had called the remake "backward".

"Have I done nothing to advance the cause from my soapbox? I guess I’m not loud enough," the Game of Thrones star said.

Dinklage, who was promoting his latest film Cyrano, said he was taken aback when he first heard of plans for the film, set to feature West Side Story's breakout Latina star Rachel Zegler in the lead.

Disney's 'Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs', the company's first animated film, was released in 1937. Photo: Disney

"There’s a lot of hypocrisy going on. You’re still telling the story of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Take a step back and look at what you’re doing there. It makes no sense to me," the actor said. "You’re progressive in one way and you’re still making that backwards story about seven dwarfs living in a cave together.

"All love and respect to the actress and all the people who thought they were doing the right thing, but I’m just like, ‘What are you doing?’"

Released in 1937, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, based on the Brothers Grimm tale, was Disney's first animated film and a massive success, becoming a template for many of the company's future projects. Disney has since been remaking live-action versions of its animated hits to massive box office success, including Maleficent (2014), Cinderella (2015), Aladdin (2019) and Cruella, which was released last year.

Zegler is set to play Snow White in the musical remake while Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot has been cast as the Evil Queen, along with Broadway actor Andrew Burnap, who will play the male lead. Marc Webb, best known for his two Spider-Man films, will direct.

Following Dinklage's comments, the company said on Tuesday that it had been consulting with members of the dwarfism community for the film.

“To avoid reinforcing stereotypes from the original animated film, we are taking a different approach with these seven characters," Disney said. "We look forward to sharing more as the film heads into production after a lengthy development period."

Production for Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs is set to begin in the spring in the UK.