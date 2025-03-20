Andrew Burnap and Rachel Zegler in a scene from Snow White. AP
Andrew Burnap and Rachel Zegler in a scene from Snow White. AP

Culture

Film & TV

Snow White controversies explained, from Palestine-Israel conflict to CGI dwarfs

The live-action musical remake was first announced in 2016, but has been delayed while being clouded by contention

Evelyn Lau
Evelyn Lau

March 20, 2025