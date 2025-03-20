Snow White controversies explained, from Palestine-Israel conflict to CGI dwarfs

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/disney/" target="_blank">Disney</a>’s live-action remake of <i>Snow White</i> will release in UAE cinemas on Thursday, a day ahead of its US premiere. Starring <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film/snow-white-rachel-zegler-cast-as-disney-princess-in-live-action-remake-of-the-family-favourite-1.1247124" target="_blank">Rachel Zegler as Snow White</a> and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film/gal-gadot-s-israel-palestine-tweet-receives-online-backlash-to-the-dustbin-of-history-1.1222011" target="_blank">Gal Gadot</a> as the Evil Queen, the film is a musical adaptation of Disney’s 1937 animated classic. The project was first announced in 2016, but controversy has surrounded it since the casting was revealed in 2021. Here’s a look at the issues that have followed the long-delayed film. Zegler and Gadot have both been openly vocal about their opposing political stances as Zegler is <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/pop-culture/2024/10/14/celebrity-ceasefire-gaza-palestine-support/" target="_blank">pro-Palestine</a> while Gadot, who <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/19/live-israel-gaza-ground-operations/" target="_blank">served two years in the IDF</a>, supports Israel. However, despite their strikingly different viewpoints, the pair have appeared at events together to promote the film, including at Disney’s D23 Expo in 2022 and at this year’s Academy Awards, where they presented the best visual effects category. Gadot was recently honoured at the Anti-Defamation League’s annual summit, where she continued speaking out about her support of Israel. “Never did I imagine that on the streets of the United States, and different cities around the world, we would see people not condemning Hamas, but celebrating, justifying and cheering on a massacre of Jews,” she said on March 5. She also recently received a Hollywood Walk of Fame star, and she told <i>Variety</i> in an interview that she rarely liked to discuss politics. "After <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/07/october-7-attacks-video/" target="_blank">October 7</a>, I don’t talk politics – because who cares about the celebrity talking about politics? I’m an artist. I want to entertain people. I want to bring hope and be a beacon of light whenever I say anything about the world,” Gadot said. “But on October 7, when people were abducted from their homes, from their beds, men, women, children, elderly Holocaust survivors, were going through the horrors of what happened that day, I could not be silent. I was shocked by the amount of hate, by the amount of how much people think they know when they actually have no idea, and also by how the media is not fair many times. So I had to speak up.” Meanwhile, Zegler has been vocal in her support of Palestine. Just a day after sharing the first footage from <i>Snow White</i> for a crowd of adoring fans, she posted a note of gratitude on X. But it was the last line of her post that drew the most attention: “And always remember, free Palestine.” In an interview with <i>Variety</i> in October 2024, she doubled down on her stance. “I can’t watch children die. I don’t think that should be a hot take,” she said. “I’m only responsible for what I feel. And then I’m also responsible for how I act upon it. We’re nearing one year since the horrendous attacks in Israel on October 7, but I’ve been following this conflict for so many years.” Another point of contention was how the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film/2022/01/26/disney-working-with-dwarfism-community-after-peter-dinklage-pans-snow-white-remake/" target="_blank">seven dwarfs</a> were going to be presented in the live-action film. In January 2022, actor Peter Dinklage, who has a form of dwarfism, criticised the live-action remake by calling it a “backward story". In response, Disney stated that it was “taking a different approach” to avoid reinforcing stereotypes and had consulted with members of the dwarfism community. However, several actors with dwarfism pushed back against Dinklage’s remarks, arguing that he was speaking on their behalf without consideration and potentially costing them roles. In July 2023, leaked photos revealed that the seven dwarfs had been reimagined, featuring only one actor with dwarfism alongside six non-dwarf actors of diverse ethnic backgrounds. The group consisted of six men and one woman, differing from the original portrayal of the dwarfs as supernatural beings from German folklore. Disney initially denied that the footage was from the actual production, but later confirmed its authenticity, explaining that stand-in actors had been used in those scenes. The decision to alter the depiction of the dwarfs sparked criticism, with some calling it overly politically correct and others arguing it took away acting opportunities from performers with dwarfism. Amid the ongoing backlash, Disney finally unveiled a first-look image of the film in October 2023, confirming that the seven dwarfs would be fully CGI characters resembling their animated counterparts. This reveal coincided with news of the film’s release delay, further fuelling debate over the studio’s handling of the remake. Even the casting of Zegler as the titular lead drew criticism as the character was originally described as having skin “as white as snow”. She responded by saying that Snow White is popular in Spanish-speaking countries and having a Latina in such a role is rare, so she was proud to be cast. It was later revealed that in the remark, the character is named Snow White after she and her parents survive a snowstorm to remind her of her resilience, which Zegler says was a plotline used in another version of the fairy tale. In 2022, the actress drew criticism for her comments about the original <i>Snow White</i>, calling the 1937 film outdated and dismissing its romantic storyline as “weird". She emphasised that the remake would take a different approach, making Snow White’s journey less about love and more about leadership. Her remarks sparked backlash, with some accusing her of misinterpreting feminism or undermining traditional femininity. In October 2024, she responded by saying her words had been taken out of context.