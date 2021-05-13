Gal Gadot's Israel-Palestine tweet receives online backlash: 'To the dustbin of history'

Amid ongoing violence in Palestine and Israel, a raft of celebrities have spoken out in solidarity with Palestinians. Gal Gadot is the latest to share her thoughts on Twitter, however her message has not had the same effect as that of Susan Sarandon, Mark Ruffalo or fellow Israeli-American Natalie Portman.

"This is a vicious cycle that has been going on for far too long," the Wonder Woman actress and former Israeli soldier wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.

"Israel deserves to live as a free and safe nation, our neighbours deserve the same. I pray for the victims and their families, I pray for this unimaginable hostility to end, I pray for our leaders to find the solution so we could live side by side in peace."

People were quick to criticise her post, accusing her of supporting "ethnic cleansing" and "mass genocide", and purporting she is a "propaganda" tool for the Israeli military.

Many remarks can no longer be seen on the social media platform as Gadot disabled comments on the tweet.

Twitter user Nooran A wrote in a tweet that can still be seen: "And people really said we were exaggerating when we said boycott Gal Gadot who acts as a literal tool of propaganda for her government and the occupation forces she once served in. She can’t even say the word Palestinian. To the dustbin of history."

And people really said we were exaggerating when we said boycott Gal Gadot who acts as a literal tool of propaganda for her government and the occupation forces she once served in. She can’t even say the word Palestinian. To the dustbin of history. https://t.co/pe2O9OBcuu — Nooran A. (@nooranhamdan) May 12, 2021

Writer and activist Aaron Vallely said: "Gal Gadot's statement is far worse than that tone-deaf Imagine video from last year. 'Free and Safe'. The same state that is perpetrating military occupation, land theft and ethnic cleansing against the people of Palestine."

Gadot had some high-profile supporters, including US Senator Ted Cruz, who simply wrote "God bless @GalGadot" when sharing her message.

Twitter user Greg Price wrote: "The internet is angry at Gal Gadot because she's an IDF [Israel Defence Force] veteran, which all Israelis are required to serve in for at least two years, and had the audacity to share a heartwarming message for peace in the conflict."

Gadot's comments come as Gaza's Health Ministry revealed the death toll has risen to 67 Palestinians, including 16 children and five women, while there have been seven deaths in Israel.

The Justice League star is an American-Israeli citizen who has in the past spoken proudly of her time in the Israeli army. The actress has historically been a polarising symbol in the region, with Wonder Woman even being banned in Lebanon on its release in 2017, owing to the actress's military past.

