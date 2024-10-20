Dragonfly serves Japanese cuisine with wider Asian influences and plenty of fun twists. Photo: Dragonfly
Dragonfly serves Japanese cuisine with wider Asian influences and plenty of fun twists. Photo: Dragonfly

Lifestyle

Food

Dragonfly review: Four dishes to try at Reif Othman's new Japanese restaurant in Dubai

The first venue to open at The Lana Promenade in Business Bay offers a masterful menu

One Carlo Diaz

October 20, 2024

Weekender

Get the highlights of our exciting Weekend edition every Saturday

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Weekender