Coastal clams and shrimp linguine are on the menu at Argianos. Photo: Argianos

Argianos review: Four dishes to try at new French-Italian restaurant in Dubai

Chef Alessandro Bertinetti aims to combine the best of the two culinary powerhouses

One Carlo Diaz

October 03, 2024

