World Culinary Awards 2024: Dubai restaurants Ariana's Persian Kitchen, Ossiano and Atmosphere win big

The UAE remains the world's most alluring destination for diners, as was evident at the World Culinary Awards ceremony, which <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/2023/10/17/uae-restaurants-world-culinary-awards-2023/" target="_blank">returned to Dubai</a>. This year's winners accepted their plaques at a glittering ceremony held at Summersalt Beach Club in Jumeirah Al Naseem on Wednesday evening. Following from 2023, Dubai was once again named the World's Best Culinary Destination, beating nominees including Jordan, Qatar and Saudi Arabia. Several establishments in the emirate also bagged top honours in the world category, including <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/2023/08/31/ossiano-review-dubai-michelin-guide/" target="_blank">Ossiano</a> (World's Best Culinary Experience), <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/weekend/2023/11/24/atmosphere-burj-khalifa-restaurant-review/" target="_blank">Atmosphere</a> (World's Best Landmark Restaurant) and Pierchic (World's Best Fine Dining Hotel Restaurant). Ariana's Persian Kitchen was labelled the World's Best Hotel Restaurant, while Atlantis The Royal won the World's Best Hotel for Brunch award. In the capital, Conrad Abu Dhabi won the World's Best Culinary Hotel award. Other award winners in the global categories include Asil Restaurant (World's Best Middle Eastern Cuisine Restaurant) and Rockfish (World's Best Mediterranean Cuisine Restaurant). World categories aside, organisers also recognised regional and countrywide achievements. For instance, Aura Skypool took home the award for Middle East's Best Rooftop Restaurant, while Coya is Dubai's Best Restaurant this year. San, a beach club on Palm Jumeirah, was named as the Middle East and Dubai's Best Beach Restaurant and Nahaam was named as Abu Dhabi's Best Hotel Restaurant. Other emirates were represented too, with Mekong bagging Ras Al Khaimah's Best Restaurant award and Chie taking home Sharjah's Best Restaurant tag. Regionally, Takara in Al Khobar was named Saudi Arabia’s Best Restaurant, while Primavera in Manama bagged Bahrain's Best Hotel Restaurant award. Restaurants and hotels weren't the only stars of the evening. Erth Hospitality was recognised as the Middle East's Best Catering Company and ZADK Culinary Academy in Saudi Arabia as the Middle East's Best Culinary Training Institution.