Chic Italian venue Isabella Cucina can be found at Vida Hills Hotel. Photo: Isabella Cucina Italiana

Six new restaurants opening in Dubai in September, from a steakhouse to a cevicheria

Two Italian venues have also launched, one in Emirates Hills and the other at Dubai Mall

Panna Munyal
September 20, 2024

