Decision to close Qabu and DuangDy at The Link 'not made lightly', says developer Kerzner

When the world's longest cantilever was announced in Dubai in 2019, it made waves not only for its record-breaking size but also because it was billed as a future food haven. International award-winning chefs were being lined up to open UAE outposts in The Link, the bridge that connects One Za'abeel's two towers, which includes <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2024/02/11/jennifer-lopez-oneonly-one-zaabeel-opening/" target="_blank">One&Only One Za'abeel </a>and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2024/02/12/travel-news-roundup/" target="_blank">Siro One Za'abeel</a>. Spanish chef Paco Morales launched <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/2024/07/05/qabu-restaurant-review-paco-morales/" target="_blank">Qabu</a> in February. It was closely followed by the Thai restaurant <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/2024/06/14/duangdy-review-the-link/" target="_blank">DuangDy</a>, from husband-wife duo Dylan Jones and Bo Songvisava. Six months later, however, both restaurants have closed, a representative for The Link's developer, Kerzner, said. Both were lauded in<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/2024/07/04/michelin-starred-restaurants-dubai-2024/" target="_blank"> this year's <i>Michelin Guide</i></a>, with Qabu getting an honourable mention, while DuangDy's Apichaya Khomson won the Guide's Service Award. While no specific reason has been given, a statement from The Link seen by <i>The National </i>said: “The decision to close DuangDy and Qabu was made after careful consideration. This choice has not been made lightly, as we have deeply valued the shared experiences and successes achieved. “We extend our heartfelt gratitude to chefs Bo Songvisava and Dylan Jones at DuangDy, and chef Paco Morales at Qabu. Their extraordinary talents and dedication have been instrumental in shaping the unique dining experiences that our guests have come to appreciate. Their innovative approaches and exceptional culinary skills have left a lasting impact on Dubai’s culinary scene.” The statement said: “It is the right moment to take this step and focus on new opportunities.” However, no plans have been announced for the spaces previously occupied by DuangDy and Qabu. “The closures do not impact our commitment to future projects and plans in these spaces,” the statement added. “Any updates on new ventures will be shared as soon as we have more information.” Members of staff at the two restaurants, meanwhile, will “be supported during this transition”, it said. “We are working closely with them to explore new opportunities within Kerzner,” it added. Six restaurants remain at The Link, including Michelin-starred <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/2024/07/05/new-michelin-starred-restaurants-dubai/" target="_blank">La Dame de Pic</a> and Sagetsu by Tetsuya, plus Arrazuna, Tapasake, Sphere and Aelia. Meanwhile, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/2024/08/30/andaliman-dubai-indonesian-restaurant-review/" target="_blank">Andaliman</a> and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/2024/07/06/streetxo-dubai-review-chef-dabiz-munoz/" target="_blank">SteetXO</a> are housed within the main building of One&Only One Za'abeel. <i>The National </i>has contacted Kerzner and the chefs for further comment.