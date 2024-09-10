UAE venues reopening for winter, including Hatta, Global Village and Dubai Safari

The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/comment/2024/06/30/best-uae-summer-activities/" target="_blank">UAE's scorching summer months</a> lead to several venues closing their doors temporarily. However, the cooler climes bring with them a wave of comebacks. Whether you're looking to unwind at a beach club or terraced restaurant, engage in adventure or immerse yourself in a cultural experience, there's a venue out there for you. Here are some to keep on your radar and dates to add to your calendar. <b>Dubai Garden Glow</b> <b>Opens:</b> Wednesday Back for its 10th season, this family-friendly destination is pegged as the largest glow-in-the-dark garden in the world, with more than 10 million LED lights illuminating the outdoor park. About 500 glowing designs and 120 animatronics are scattered across the venue, making it a fun spot for young children. <i>Sunday to Friday, 5pm-10pm; Saturday, 5pm-midnight; from Dh70; Zabeel Park, Dubai; 055 918 8126</i> <b>Aventura Parks</b> <b>Opens: </b>September 16 The zip line park and obstacle course playground is designed for thrill-seekers. The theme park is home to 80 obstacle courses, 24 zip lines and other activities designed to promote movement and problem-solving skills. There are trampolines and swings, as well as restaurants all nestled around a tranquil ghaf forest. <i>Daily, 2pm-8pm; from Dh35; Mushrif Park, Dubai; 052 178 7616</i> <b>Dubai Safari Park</b> <b>Opens:</b> October 1 The popular wildlife park is divided into six themed zones with an array of educational opportunities, and will also offer new experiences and attractions this season. More than 3,000 animals are housed there, from wildcats best viewed on a safari drive to giraffes, elephants and dozens of reptile and bird species. <i>Daily, 9am-5pm; from Dh20; Al Warqa 5, Dubai; 800 900</i> <b>Hatta</b> <b>Opens: </b>October 1 Just 90 minutes from Dubai, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2023/11/18/hatta-guide-activities-accommodation-food/" target="_blank">Hatta</a> remains one of the most popular winter venues for people of all ages and interests – whether it's a relaxing glamping experience or a more adventurous time in the mountains. Elevated camping options, from tents to wooden lodges, are available at Hatta Resorts, while those looking for activities such as hiking and mountain biking can head to Hatta Wadi Hub. <i>Daily, 9am-9pm; various locations around Hatta; 04 852 2200</i> <b>Ripe Market</b> <b>Opens: </b>October 14 The flagship location of Ripe Market at Academy Park in Dubai is home to dozens of artisans selling everything from jewellery to home decor and toys to home-made foods. A petting zoo is on-site as well as live entertainment in the central arena. <i>Saturday, 9am-9pm; Sunday, 9am-7pm; from Dh5; Umm Sequim, Dubai; 04 315 7000</i> <b>Global Village</b> <b>Opens: </b>October 16 Global Village, one of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/things-to-do/2024/09/02/global-village-dubai-opening-date-october/" target="_blank">Dubai's most popular open-air entertainment destinations</a>, is buzzing with things to see, do and buy. The park is set to expand with more pavilions, attractions and food options on offer for the 29th season. Global Village is scheduled to remain open until May 8 next year. <i>Sunday to Wednesday, 4pm-midnight; Thursday to Saturday, 4pm-1am; Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, Dubai; 04 362 4114</i> <b>Dubai Miracle Garden</b> <b>Opens: </b>TBC, expected this month While an exact date is yet to be announced, Dubai Miracle Garden is expected to open its doors for a new season of flowers galore this month. Located in the Dubailand district, the vast park is pegged as the world's largest flower garden with more than 50 million flowers and 250 million plants – perfect for a day of sightseeing and picture-taking. <i>Monday to Friday, 9am-9pm; Saturday and Sunday, 9am-11pm; from Dh80; Dubailand; 04 422 8902</i> <b>BCH: CLB</b> <b>Opens: </b>Now Among the newest beach clubs in W Dubai – The Palm, the venue boasts a sprawling outdoor area with an infinity pool and luxurious day beds. The Mediterranean menu includes delicacies such as tuna pop tarts, sea bass ceviche, burrata pizza, watermelon and feta salad and a delectable mountain toast with Wagyu, caviar and truffle on buttery brioche. <i>Daily, 11am-8pm; Palm Jumeirah, Dubai; 04 245 5555</i> <b>Punjab Grill</b> <b>Opens: </b>Mid-September The fine-dining Indian restaurant, led by chef Sandeep Ail, closed its original location at the Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal last month, following plans to renovate. It will reopen in another part of the hotel, one with expansive outdoor seating. While the menu featuring <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/curry-festival-punjab-grill-offers-10-curries-from-around-the-world-on-limited-time-menu-1.1095836" target="_blank">North Indian cuisine</a> remains much the same, there are a few new dishes to look out for. <i>Daily, 12.30pm-11.45pm; The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal; 02 449 9839</i> <b>Soul Beach</b> <b>Opens: </b>September 21 DJ MK is set to lead the season-opening party at JA The Resort's beach club. Dotted with sunbeds and loungers, it benefits from a quieter beachfront in Jebel Ali. <i>Daily, 10am-10pm; Jebel Ali, Dubai; 04 814 5126</i> <b>Cafe Fountain</b> <b>Opens: </b>October 1 The outdoor cafe on the grounds of<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/things-to-do/2024/07/09/kids-palace-review-emirates-palace-abu-dhabi-mandarin-oriental/" target="_blank"> Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental</a> in Abu Dhabi is made for families to unwind and relax amid luxurious surroundings. An array of tea and coffees are available, as well as light meals and pastries celebrating Emirati recipes. Guests can opt for the afternoon tea package, at Dh175 per person, too. <i>Daily, 3pm-midnight; Corniche, Abu Dhabi; 02 690 7999</i> <b>Sand & Koal</b> <b>Opens: </b>October 1 Closed during summer, the outdoor-only restaurant, which is also at Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, offers stunning seaside views and decadent meals cooked on an open fire. A DJ is on-site to set the mood, while fire dancers lead the entertainment during weekends. The venue also has a lounge area that is open until 1am. <i>Daily, 6pm-11pm; Corniche, Abu Dhabi; 02 690 7999</i>