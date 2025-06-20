New play areas and creative activities to keep children busy this summer

Summer is upon us with its promise of languid, leisurely and – for those with children long-drawn-out days. International travel, the odd staycation and summer camps are some ways to keep energetic young minds occupied during the school break. Plus, the ever-evolving entertainment scene in the UAE means new venues and ventures have popped up just in time for the holidays.

Here are four of the latest options, plus a fun fifth treat and even a wellness-focused activity book.

Super Duper Studio, Dubai

The city's latest play area and birthday party venue puts style and showmanship on the agenda. The 75-minute experience starts with some fashion designing, followed by dressing up and culminating in a mini stage performance.

Children can choose any persona they want to adopt – superhero, sporting legend, rock star, fairy princess, ballerina, a favourite animal or even just be themselves – based on their mood, interests and abilities.

In the design corner, they can select from clothing such as capes, sport jerseys, denim jackets, spa robes, tutus and tote bags. Then they can personalise these with the help of art coaches, using glitter, rhinestones, buttons, beads, pretty patches and their initials or full name.

Children can customise clothes and get to take them home. Photo: Super Duper Studio

Next, it’s time to head to the backwash and dressing-up corner, for colourful hairspray or rainbow hair braiding, plus face painting, child-safe nail art and stick-on tattoos. A quick snack break (think popsicles) can be factored in, after which it’s showtime.

Wearing their own creations and using props – masks, wands, tiaras, toy guitars, foam fingers, colourful sunglasses et al – children can perform on the Super Duper stage to music or skits they’ve come up with. Keepsake photos and recordings make this an experience to remember for all ages. Packages start at Dh200, while individual services start at Dh50 for nail art.

Tuesday-Sunday, 10am-8pm; Goshi Warehouse City, Al Quoz

Mint’s Dine and Play area, Dubai

The family-friendly restaurant in City Walk mall has carved out a purpose-built space to keep children entertained. The Dine and Play section has a loft-style netted play area as well as a pizza counter for young chefs. In the play area, children will find climbing frames, games, books, colouring and craft paraphernalia, while in the latter they can use cut-out shapes and rolling pins to customise their pizza dough, dressed in chef’s aprons and hats.

The City Walk restaurant recently introduced pizza making for children. Photo: Mint Dubai

A children’s menu includes healthy and tasty treats such as scrambled eggs on sourdough toast, oat porridge with fresh mango, croissants with fruit jam, breaded or grilled chicken, fruity sorbet shakes, hot chocolate, babyccinos, Nutella waffles and raspberry brownies.

Daily, 9am to midnight; City Walk Dubai; 050 344 1109

Leo & Loona, Abu Dhabi

Following from its branches at Dubai Festival City Mall and Yas Mall, the indoor play area opened its latest outpost at Dalma Mall in Abu Dhabi in May. Inspired by the interests of its eponymous mascots, the space has sections such as Loona’s flower shop and bakery – where children can participate in workshops, and Leo's interactive fire station, police department and mechanics' zone.

There are also trampolines, soft play areas, a maze, racing track, and multimedia room with interactive animation where “characters come to life and children feel free to dream and explore”, says Leo & Loona’s owner Pavel Kovsharov.

Interactive screens and vibrant animation will appeal to children of various ages. Photo: Leo & Loona

Imaginative play is very much the theme here, and little ones can build, race, jump, climb and play dressing up individually or in teams. Vibrant rooms are available to host birthday parties, while the in-house restaurant seats 192 and offers dishes such as alphabet soup, chicken popcorn, pelmeni dumplings, cherry vareniki and mini muffin pizzas, plus a dessert bar.

10am to 10pm from Sunday to Thursday, 10am to midnight on Friday and Saturday; Dalma Mall, Abu Dhabi Industrial City; 04 237 5454

ArtLab, Louvre Abu Dhabi

Older children, aged 13 to 17, will enjoy Louvre Abu Dhabi’s latest workshop, as the museum’s ArtLab initiative returns over the summer. The four-day Babbling, Bumbling, Building session, priced at Dh400, is inspired by the story of the Tower of Babel.

Art activities, learning about ancient languages and interacting with visual symbols are all on the cards, as the programme seeks to spark the imagination, promote critical thinking and indulge in creative exploration. The workshop is a blend of art, science, storytelling and cultural discovery.

11am-2pm from July 15-18, July 22-25 and August 5-8, Louvre Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island

Happy Feet Little Yogis, UAE-wide

The book offers colouring, activities and simple affirmations. Photo: Rupa Publications

For International Yoga Day, on June 21, Dubai wellness brand Happy Feet Yogi is launching a themed activity book. Founder and coach Brinda Hora hopes this will not only keep children occupied for hours, but also raise their awareness and interest in yoga.

Suitable for children aged three and above, Happy Feet Little Yogis by Rupa Publications encourages the exploration of yoga poses through colouring and creative problem-solving. Each page also comes with simple affirmations to help develop emotional intelligence.

“Young children are open, curious and beginning to develop both mentally and physically, so three years onward is a good age to introduce them to yoga,” says Hora. “The aim was to create something fun and foundational that children can enjoy at home, with siblings or during play dates, while also planting the seeds of wellness.”

A QR code links the book to a video demonstration for children to practise yogic postures alongside Hora on the Happy Feet Yogi YouTube channel. The book will be available on Amazon and through Jashanmal in the UAE.

Blueprint Cookies, Dubai

While not a play area or recreational activity, children will enjoy a treat day out to Blueprint Cookies, which made its Dubai debut on June 16. The Mall of the Emirates store is the first international outpost of the award-winning brand founded in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Its USP is a monthly rotating menu, with playful flavours such as salted caramel pretzel, cinnamon bun, s’mores pop tart, mom’s apple pie, churro doodle, honey butter cornbread, peach cobbler, pumpkin spice latte and Valentine's sugar sprinkles. The only cookie available year-round is the OG ultra-thick chocolate chip.

A Dubai Chocolate-themed cookie will be available for a limited period. Photo: Blueprint Cookies

To celebrate its UAE debut, the brand will offer a limited-time Dubai Chocolate (what else?) cookie with pistachio, well as rolling out vegan and gluten-free options later this summer. Founder Adam August said Blueprint Cookies chose Dubai for its international debut because “it’s vibrant, global and full of people who appreciate great food and new experiences”.

Daily, 8am-11pm; Mall of the Emirates; 050 639 0335

