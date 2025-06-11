Checking into overwater villas and azure blue seas doesn't necessarily require a flight to the Maldives

If I told you I was writing these words from a small island with the sun shining on to the deck of my overwater villa, fresh from my floating breakfast served in a private pool, you'd likely assume I was in the Maldives.

It's a good guess, as the image is almost synonymous with vacations in the archipelago. In reality, I'm much closer to home, in neighbouring Bahrain, checking into Sofitel Bahrain Zallaq Thalassa.

The small Gulf island is perhaps not the first destination to show up in search results for “wellness retreat” or “island getaway”, but the country's scenic landscapes – with 33 islands – teamed with Sofitel's upgrade in early 2025, are making a serious case for it.

The National checks in to see how it compares on all things relaxation and wellness.

First impressions

The lobby showcases the hotel's dedication to Arabian hospitality from the get-go. Photo: Sofitel Hotels

I almost walk past the chauffeur holding a board with my name on it at Bahrain Airport, but it's a welcome surprise.

It's an early indication of the level of service that's to come. “How long to the hotel?” I ask. “Maximum 45 minutes,” Isa, my driver, tells me. “This is Bahrain, everything is 45 minutes … And everywhere, beaches.” Dreamy.

Walking through the hotel's lobby less than 45 minutes later, it's clear that showcasing Arabian hospitality – always ready to host scheduled or unexpected guests – is in good practice here. Arabic coffee and dates are ready to serve; heavyweight, low-level chairs invite guests to take a seat.

As my friend and I arrive shortly after 10am, our room isn't ready, so we are shown to the club lounge, where we grab a bite to eat and attend to some emails before our wellness weekend officially begins.

The villa

The refurbished property comprises four nearly identical overwater villas. Photo: Sofitel Hotels

Luxury rooms aside, there are only four overwater villas at Sofitel Bahrain Zallaq Thalassa: Topaz, Pearl, Ruby and Emerald. They are almost identical, apart from colour details that align with their names and tiny decor tweaks. Topaz being the last in the row, has clear water views; and Pearl, where we stay, doesn't have a ladder directly connected to the sea due to its rocky terrain. Each an expansive 360 square metres, the villas have space enough for up to nine people.

The gorgeous three-bedroom Pearl has a primary bedroom and twin room upstairs, and a double room downstairs. Every bedroom has an en suite, plus a bathtub in the room downstairs, which overlooks the sea.

A spacious living room has double-height ceilings thanks to the open-plan design, with the rooms tucked away to one side. There's space to have a formal dinner, play games on the sofa or watch TV, plus a spacious decking area with further seating options, ideal for secluded sundowners.

From the kitchen to the lounge, every part of the villa is equipped with everything you'd need for a long weekend break. If your intention is to make the most of the hotel's amenities while also having a peaceful, luxurious nook to yourself, this is it.

Find moments of Zen by enjoying golden hour on the decking, and waking up early to dip in the private pool while there is stillness in the air.

The spa

The seawater pool is a spa highlight. Photo: Sofitel Hotels

We dedicated an entire day to using the Spa at Sofitel and popping in to use the fitness and well-being facilities throughout our stay, such as enrolling in an outdoor yoga class one morning and paying the salon a visit for a manicure another afternoon. Both of which are pleasant, peaceful experiences.

But the main show is, of course, the spa, which specialises in seawater treatments, claiming one-of-a-kind status in this region. On offer are marine body treatments, which use active marine ingredients to deliver a contouring and firming massage (75 Bahraini dinars or Dh731 for 80 minutes); a series of marine body wraps (40 Bahraini dinars each for 60 minutes); and a seawater hydrotherapy bath experience (25 Bahraini dinars for 30 minutes), which involves lying in a jet bath with a heated seat to relax and rejuvenate.

I opt for a 90-minute made-to-measure body massage and facial combo, and my skin glows for days after being infused with Anne Semonin products.

The highlight? The heated indoor seawater pool. Here, everyone can benefit from the healing benefits of salted water, from its muscle-easing to skin-clearing properties.

The service

There is space for evenings spent both in the villa's living space or outside deck. Photo: Sofitel Hotels

When your villa comes complete with a 24-hour butler, it's hard to fault the service. Head butler Mohamed, villa butler Saif and the rest of the team's efforts are exceptional, and each member of staff has a warm, open disposition.

We certainly didn't overuse this lovely perk, but it was appreciated when the team went out of their way to source off-menu dishes, assist with spa bookings, and deliver early morning coffees to our door.

This level of service and friendliness follows us throughout the hotels and its restaurants.

In-hotel dining

Yamaz restaurant offers Mediterranean food and endless sea views. Photo: Sofitel Hotels

There are numerous restaurants on site, and we visit Fiamma Italian, Rivaaj for Indian cuisine, and the Greek-Mediterranean restaurant Yamaz.

At Fiamma, we admire the colourful decor, especially the artistic plates hanging from the walls, as we rip apart fresh bread and tuck into green salad and homemade pasta over lunch.

Recently renovated Rivaaj cooks up delights from Rajasthan, and some veggie highlights include chatpata dahi vada (lentil fritters; 5.5 Bahraini dinars) and dal al Rivaaj (black lentils; 6.40 Bahraini dinars) complemented with rice, bread and poppadoms.

Yamaz gets its name from the Greek toast to health and happiness, and we're more than happy tucking into its fresh fare as we listen to live music, from singers to oud players, and watch the sun set over the sea. Highlights include the sticky filo pastry filled with tofu (which wasn't on the menu but the chef brought it over upon hearing we're after vegan delights) and Yamaz salad, with mesclun leaves, pomegranate seeds, radish, dates with an orange balsamic vinaigrette, and chargrilled manuri cheese served on the side.

Each restaurant satisfied the taste buds while also boasting wholesome, healthy menu options. Although we spot an error with the listed allergens on some of the menu items, which wrongly highlight some vegetarian and vegan options, once pointed out, this is gracefully received and I'm promised it will be corrected within days.

The neighbourhood

Walk along the Pearl Path in Muharraq. Hayley Kadrou / The National

Just as Isa told me when I arrived, Bahrain is easy enough to navigate from one side to the other, with plenty to explore along the hour-long journey. Nearby the hotel is the F1 circuit, Al Areen Wildlife Park, The Caves (a historical and geological site) and the Tree of Life, which is at least 400 years old, and still shows off green leaves despite the country's limited rainfall.

A little farther afield is Bahrain's capital, Manama, which is the spot for an evening on the town, and Muharraq, where you can walk along the Pearl Path, stepping into dozens of small museums delving into the country's pearl diving history and traditions.

The verdict

Sofitel Bahrain Zallaq Thalassa's new overwater villas are nothing short of stunning, offering the best of both worlds – feeling both secluded yet just minutes away from all the resort's amenities. It is perfect for travellers who want to build a wellness day or two into a trip, with plenty more to do.

Bottom line

Prices start from 75 Bahraini dinars (Dh730) for a Luxury Room in the hotel, and from 900 Bahraini dinars (Dh8,767) for the villas. Check in is from 3pm and check out is at noon.

This review was conducted at the invitation of the resort and reflects standards during this time. Services may change in future

