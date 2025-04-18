I travelled solo for the first time - and I’d do it again in a heartbeat

Until fairly recently, I had never travelled solo. I was usually with family, friends, my sister or my former partner. I've always enjoyed the process of planning a trip with someone else, especially the chaos of it all when it comes to doing so with a bigger group of friends. The planning is what gets me the most excited for a trip. One of the things I wanted to do for myself <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/wellbeing/2024/05/24/rebuilding-life-after-divorce/" target="_blank">after my divorce</a> was to challenge myself to fly solo – literally – in the hope that I would actually enjoy it. But I had two big concerns. First, as someone who loves company (and specifically someone who will listen while I talk endlessly), I was afraid I was going to be bored. Second, consuming my fair share of true crime podcasts and documentaries has made me slightly paranoid, conjuring up worst-case scenarios of what could happen when in a different country by myself. But I didn't want to let those concerns hold me back any more, so I started by picking a destination. Given that I was planning a summer holiday, I wanted to go somewhere where the weather was cooler. It also needed to be a destination that was safe for a solo female traveller, and one that wouldn’t require a visa (as the holder of an Indian passport, that was my biggest challenge). After a lot of research, I chose <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2024/10/27/montenegro-hotel-review-hyatt-kotor-bay/" target="_blank">Montenegro</a>. A slightly left-field choice for a European destination, many said, but with a US visa already stamped in my passport, it was one of the countries I could travel to visa-free, and in retrospect, it was the perfect choice. It was Incredibly beautiful, rich in history, with friendly locals and great food options (as a picky eater, I had no trouble finding a meal – from delicious Italian to Greek and even Arabic and varied dessert options), and I would recommend visiting the country to anyone who is looking for a place with loads to do on a budget. In the beginning, I kept mostly to myself, listening to music as I wandered the lanes of the old towns in the four cities I went to – Budva, Kotor, Herceg Novi and Podgorica. But after a few days, I got comfortable chatting to other people in tour groups and asking locals for recommendations. I had an itinerary in place and accommodation booked for the cities I was visiting, but travelling by myself meant that I could change plans at the last minute without having to consult anyone. My days were full of activities, so I had no time to get bored. Coming out of my shell and talking to people was my biggest challenge, and probably the most interesting part of my experience. I met a child-free German couple who have spent the past 20 years taking cruises around the world, a fellow solo female traveller from Qatar who had undertaken the trip to get away from a break-up, a professional diver who had stories from travelling the world and a British couple who went to different destinations just to dive. All of this has inspired me to broaden my horizons for future travels. While I followed the basic rules of safety, such as not walking alone through quiet streets and not staying out too late, Montenegro is among the top 10 countries recommended for women travelling alone, and I can see why. It is incredibly safe. In the end, it felt like I needn’t have worried. Far from being bored, I sometimes found solace in a book or just enjoyed people-watching from a roadside cafe. With the freedom to take the days at my own pace, stopping to do whatever I desired and chatting with fellow travellers when I wanted, I understand why some people choose to travel alone. I found peace in disconnecting and taking in everything around me without being distracted by company. While I will still enjoy exploring new places with friends, it will no longer be a problem for me not to have company on future trips. I've learnt that travelling by myself doesn't mean I'm alone.