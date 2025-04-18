The writer at Skadar Lake near Montenegro's capital, Podgorica. Aarti Jhurani / The National
The writer at Skadar Lake near Montenegro's capital, Podgorica. Aarti Jhurani / The National

I travelled solo for the first time - and I’d do it again in a heartbeat

April 18, 2025