Hyatt Regency Kotor Bay Resort hotel review: Bayside views and quiet comfort in Montenegro

Hyatt Regency Kotor Bay Resort first opened in 1958, but only rebranded to Hyatt last year. Located in Kotor Bay, a Unesco World Heritage Site and popular tourist town that's known for its rich history and beautiful blue waters of the Adriatic Sea, the Montenegrin hotel has a fantastic location with views over the bay and the cliffs beyond. <i>The National </i>checks in to see what it's like to spend the night. I reach Kotor from <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/tennis/2022/01/29/novak-djokovic-made-honorary-citizen-of-montenegro-town-in-pictures/" target="_blank">Budva</a> midafternoon, and the hotel is buzzing with new arrivals. I'm asked to take a seat and wait and complimentary drinks arrive. The minimalistic public space features muted tones of grey and marble with plush, comfy sofas. When it's my turn, check-in takes about 15 minutes and I'm then escorted to another building where my room awaits on the ground floor. The hotel is about 15 minutes from Kotor’s historic Old Town, one of the most popular tourist destinations in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/destinations/2021/09/15/montenegro-a-tiny-european-treasure-on-the-adriatic-sea/" target="_blank">Montenegro</a>. And the approach to get here comes with stellar views of Boka Bay and its waterside cottages, surrounded by rugged fjords. The hotel has a private beach and marina making it easy to get out on the water. With 245 rooms across 15 categories, the hotel has plenty of choice and I'm staying in a Mountain View King Bed room. The muted colour palette from the lobby continues to the room via the furnishings, including soft grey couches and white marble flooring. The interiors create a cosy, soothing vibe – welcoming me in with open arms. The room is fairly spacious with wardrobes, a desk, minibar, full-length mirror and a luggage space – although it would struggle to accommodate any large suitcases. The bathroom has double sinks and a separate shower, with toiletries from Pharmocopia housed in refillable containers. Light grey blackout curtains allow for long lies and there are plenty of charging points. The balcony, which has two chairs and a table, is ideal for drinking in the view of cliffs surrounding the bay. Rooms on higher levels apparently come with better views, overlooking the water. Service at the restaurant is quick and friendly, but the same can't be said for the front desk. I had to make several requests more than once and was often met by an uninterested attitude. There are two <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2024/03/26/record-breaking-swimming-pools/" target="_blank">pools</a>, one of which them an infinity pool overlooking the bay with a picturesque swim-up bar. The private beach allows direct access to the water and a host of watersports are available, depending on the season. Turkish brand Spa Soul operates the hotel spa, offering treatments that combine Turkish and Moroccan traditions. The spa also houses a fitness centre, second swimming pool, steam rooms and sauna. The hotel also houses the VRMAC Health and Wellbeing Retreat de Mar, which is a popular spot for wellness seekers and health aficionados offering medical massages, non-invasive beauty treatments, electric and sound therapy, laser treatments and more. The retreat, while located on the property – is an independent entity. Packages can be booked on its website. This Hyatt property also has the region's largest ballroom, ideal for hosting weddings. Hyatt Regency Kotor Bay Resort’s main restaurant is Blue, which serves breakfast, lunch and dinner. There's a sizeable spread for breakfast, including a mix of Montenegrin specialities such as home-made proja and pitta with cheese and spinach, as well as oatmeal, beef sausages, boiled eggs, quiches and Turkish menemen. That's in addition to breakfast buffet staples. Dinner, which costs 35 euros for guests not staying on a half board basis offers a pasta station, cold cuts, cheeses, Mexican rice, roasted potatoes, sea bass fillet and chicken curry. Lighthouse is the hotel’s a la carte restaurant, offering Mediterranean cuisine, while beach bar Ole! serves Latin fare. The lobby also has a bar that serves a variety of teas, coffees and drinks plus a small shop that's open 24 hours. Staff at the travel desk are incredibly helpful and give me some great tips on how to best explore Kotor. They can also help guests book boat tours and other activities. But travel desk aside, the service at the hotel leaves a lot to be desired – especially for guests that may be used to a certain standard of hospitality when coming in from the UAE. Guests can request a boat transfer from the international airport in Podgorica, or the closest marina to where they are coming from. A great property from which to explore Kotor, offering a scenic spot that's ideal for enjoying peace, quiet and picturesque views after exploring the buzz of the main town. Rates start at 189 euros ($205) for a twin room in October. Check-in is from 3pm and checkout is at noon. <i>This review was conducted at the invitation of the hotel and reflects hotel standards during this time. Services may change in the future.</i>