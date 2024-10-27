Hyatt Regency Kotor Bay Resort in Montenegro is a tranquil spot with epic views. Photo: Hyatt Regency Kotor Bay Resort
Hyatt Regency Kotor Bay Resort in Montenegro is a tranquil spot with epic views. Photo: Hyatt Regency Kotor Bay Resort

Lifestyle

Travel

Hyatt Regency Kotor Bay Resort hotel review: Bayside views and quiet comfort in Montenegro

Close to Kotor's Old Town, this sprawling retreat offers a tranquil place to stay

Aarti Jhurani
Aarti Jhurani

October 27, 2024

Checking In

Travel updates and inspiration from the past week

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Checking In