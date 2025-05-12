Gahwa brewing tradition: Art and meaning of the Arabic coffee ceremony

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/gulf/2025/05/12/donald-trump-gulf-visit/" target="_blank" rel=""><b>Trump's Gulf trip</b></a> The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/the-last-of-the-emirati-dallah-artisans-1.322436" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/the-last-of-the-emirati-dallah-artisans-1.322436">dallah, a long-spouted coffee pot</a>, holds a resonant place within the social and cultural fabric of the UAE, much like the aromatic brew it pours. Its significance to the UAE was recognised when it was etched onto the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/heritage/uae-currency-the-story-behind-the-coins-in-your-pockets-1.1210387" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/heritage/uae-currency-the-story-behind-the-coins-in-your-pockets-1.1210387">one dirham coin</a>, when it was first issued in 1973. It can be found everywhere – from airport lounges and hotel lobbies to souvenir shops. More than a decorative item or cultural signifier, it is also a symbol of the UAE and the wider Gulf’s deep-rooted reverence for coffee - known as <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/weekend/2023/03/31/qahwa-arabic-for-coffee-ripples-with-sweet-bitter-and-poetic-meanings/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/weekend/2023/03/31/qahwa-arabic-for-coffee-ripples-with-sweet-bitter-and-poetic-meanings/">gahwa or qahwa </a>– and the traditions surrounding it. Brewed with cardamom and saffron and served in small, handle-less cups called finjans, gahwa is part of a ritual expressing the region’s celebrated history of hospitality, and the communal ties upheld through respect for family and elders. As the UAE prepares for the visit of US President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/donald-trump/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/donald-trump/">Donald Trump </a>this week, the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2023/01/18/emiratis-prepare-traditional-gahwa-coffee-to-showcase-uae-heritage/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2023/01/18/emiratis-prepare-traditional-gahwa-coffee-to-showcase-uae-heritage/">gahwa ceremony</a> will once again play a meaningful role in helping to solidify diplomatic bonds, while showcasing the country’s values of tolerance and inclusion. Here is what you need to know about the ceremony and how it takes place. If the Gulf, as we know, emerged through tribes uniting to form larger communities and eventually sovereign nations, then coffee helped weave those bonds together. Not only a source of income, as an in-demand commodity exported from Yemeni ports, it was also a daily staple at home, offering moments of hospitality in an often unforgiving desert landscape. What began as a humble gesture to welcome travellers and mark social occasions has evolved into a formal ritual, now central to diplomatic visits and cultural showcases at home and abroad. That enduring tradition led to gahwa being officially inscribed on <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/unesco-list-gains-three-gulf-traditions-1.107684" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/unesco-list-gains-three-gulf-traditions-1.107684">Unesco’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity </a>in 2015. The ceremony begins with the guest being shown the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/weekend/2023/05/12/beyond-the-grind-inside-the-uaes-third-wave-coffee-scene/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/weekend/2023/05/12/beyond-the-grind-inside-the-uaes-third-wave-coffee-scene/">raw green coffee beans</a> – a simple gesture, but rich with meaning. Offering the beans for inspection signals transparency and assures the guest of their quality. It also invites the guest to take part in the ceremony from the outset, offering a glimpse and whiff into Emirati and wider Gulf culture. Once approved by the guest, the beans are roasted on a clay stove called al qawar – sometimes built into the majlis – until they turn golden brown or darker, depending on the desired roast. Once cooled on a flat plate, the beans are ground with a mortar and pestle, then combined with spices and added to the dallah, which already contains boiling water. The mixture is then left to gently simmer. The coffee-making process ends with the silky liquid poured from the dallah into a smaller pot called al mazla, used to separate the grounds from the brew. The aroma of the coffee is sometimes wafted toward the guest for approval, alongside the scent of oud rising from the mabkhara, a traditional incense burner. The coffee is then ready to be served and typically accompanied by dates, dried fruits or sweets. Traditionally, the role of pouring is assigned to the youngest male of the family, known as the gahwaji. The dallah is held in the left hand while the coffee is poured into a finjan held in the right, then served clockwise around the gathering – typically beginning with the most honoured guest. The first pour is known as sabbat al-hashma – the “pour of respect” – and the quantity is deliberately small, typically up to a third of the cup – to ensure the coffee remains hot and to prevent any spillage. The gahwaji remains standing throughout the ceremony, attentive to any request for a refill. Guests who want more simply extend their cup slightly, while those declining gently shake the finjan from side to side. Several phrases are traditionally exchanged during the coffee ceremony. Guests often use expressions such as daimah (“may it always endure”) and Allah yabarek (“may God bless it”) to praise the host and the quality of the brew. More general expressions such as sahtein (“to your health”) are also commonly used when serving or accepting the drink.