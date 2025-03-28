Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab review: Dubai's superyacht-style hotel combines sensational views with VIP touches

The long-awaited <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2023/05/09/jumeirah-marsa-al-arab-all-you-need-to-know-about-dubais-new-superyacht-inspired-hotel/" target="_blank">Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab </a>has opened, completing the hotel chain's nautical trilogy – with the Jumeirah Beach Hotel and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2024/08/07/burj-al-arab-hotel-review-dubai/" target="_blank">Burj Al Arab</a> – and nestling in beside four more sister properties within Madinat Jumeirah, all of which share 1.8km of beach. With 11 restaurants, three swimming pools (including one for VIPs and one that is adults-only), an 82-berth yacht marina, a three-storey spa and uninterrupted Burj Al Arab views, the 386-room hotel caters to Dubai’s luxury clientele. Designed by <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/weekend/2022/09/02/meet-shaun-killa-architect-of-dubais-museum-of-the-future/" target="_blank">Shaun Killa</a> (the architect behind Dubai’s <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2022/02/22/sheikh-mohammed-bin-rashid-inaugurates-museum-of-the-future/" target="_blank">Museum of the Future</a>), the hotel resembles a superyacht. That said, its main design feature is probably its framing of the Burj Al Arab. The neighbouring hotel, one of the most enduring symbols of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/dubai/" target="_blank">Dubai</a>, dominates your view as you sweep in by car. It is then visible through floor-to-ceiling windows on the entire left-hand-side (or should that be port side?) of the lobby, which reaffirms the yacht-like feeling within the hotel. I was lucky enough to be checking into a suite, so a butler greeted me at reception (a service that comes as standard with the 86 suites at the hotel), and promptly relieved me of my bags, guiding me up to the room, where check-in was completed. Despite only opening a week before I stayed, the lobby was packed (a testament to how anticipated the launch was), and the hotel had a lively energy. The hotel's 386 rooms and suites are split into several categories – ranging from a Marina Deluxe Room to the five-bedroom Royal Suite. The latter has a private terrace, plunge pool, bar, games room and spa treatment room. The location of the hotel ensures that every room has a sea view, whether it is of the Arabian Gulf on one side, or the marina on the other. For our two-night stay, my partner and I enjoyed the luxury of an Ocean Deluxe Suite. The room is decorated in neutral stone tones, with hints of vibrant orange and cooling blues throughout. A long terrace, with a day bed and seating, is ideal for lounging and room service dining. Inside, the living room leads into a spacious bedroom, a generous walk-in wardrobe and the main bathroom, which has a bath and a rain shower, the latter being one of my highlights of the room. The minibar is also very impressive. Among the drinks and snacks, I was thrilled to see bars of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/2024/11/27/dubai-viral-chocolate-deliveroo-abu-dhabi/" target="_blank">Fix, the viral Dubai chocolate</a>, available to buy (Dh80), as well as other local brands including Hunter crisps. Even though I have been living in Dubai for more than a decade, the Burj Al Arab never fails to put a smile on my face. As a result, most of my phone book received a photo of the hotel at sunset, which is the view that greeted me when I first walked into the room. I was also delighted by the uninterrupted view of the hotel from bed each morning. Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab has 11 restaurants, a lobby lounge boulangerie and three bars. During my stay, I tried six of the outlets. Greek restaurant Iliana was a highlight. I recommend sitting outside on the terrace and soaking up uninterrupted sea views as you dine on freshly prepared seafood. The scorpionfish orzo stew (market price) was fantastic. We also loved The Bombay Club, a modern Indian restaurant by chef Manav Tuli. The restaurant has stunning ornate interiors – think velvet chairs and peacock wallpaper. There is also a terrace with marina views. The guinea fowl samosas (Dh88) were a delicious take on the Indian snack. Do not expect a pastry pouch – these are served as an open cone, filled to the brim with warmly curried game meat. If you are there for a treat-yourself meal, order the tandoori lobster (Dh328). The whole-lobster dish was highly recommended by our waiter, and it was easy to see why. Served in the shell, the meat was succulent but well spiced, cooked for less than two minutes in the tandoori oven, we were told. High-end Venetian-Italian restaurant Rialto is perfect for a date night at the hotel. Start with a cocktail at the Rialto Bar opposite, then head to the Art Deco restaurant, where the pasta menu is the star of the show. Leave the hotel grounds, and you find yourself on the buzzing Marsa Al Arab Walk. A new waterside hotspot, there is a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/2023/01/04/instagrammable-pop-up-salt-camp-brings-burgers-back-to-dubais-museum-of-the-future/" target="_blank">Salt burger restaurant</a> and Japanese restaurant Cutfish. Wandering down the strip of restaurants and cafes, I felt like I was in Dubai’s newest place to be seen. Breakfast is the highlight of a hotel stay for many, and Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab is no exception. The hotel has taken a creative approach to all-day dining, using four of its restaurants – Umi Kei (a Japanese izakaya), Mirabelle (French-Mediterranean), Madame Li (pan-Asian) and The Bombay Club – to create The Fore. During the day, dividing walls come down and the lighting changes to make the space almost unrecognisable from the night-time eateries, and breakfast is served across the four outlets. There are buffet dishes, classic international offerings, and at the table you can order a la carte eggs and warm dishes. The masala dosa was sensational. The lavish breakfast diner can order lobster Benedict or caviar-topped soft-boiled eggs. The more traditional French toast, waffles, shakshuka and eggs your way are also available. The Talise wellness centre is spread over three floors, with a well-equipped gym (which offers group classes that are free to hotel guests), a 20-metre indoor pool, female-only treatment rooms (including a hammam) and couples treatment rooms. There is also a menu of technology-focused wellness treatments, including cryotherapy, ChromoSpace light treatments and a hyperbaric oxygen chamber. I had a 90-minute Grounding Ritual full-body massage (Dh1٬150), which started with a foot bath and used Ground Wellbeing products from Ireland. The massage was firm but relaxing, ironing out my many knots from terrible desk posture. My therapist used a set of cards to set my intentions for the day (a nice grounding touch) and sent me away with a menu of products she recommends and general tips for healthy living. Note to self: drink more water. Away from the spa and restaurants, pool and beach activities will keep you busy. There is an enormous resort pool, while the adults-only one is catered for by high-end Japanese restaurant Kinugawa. A nice feature for VIP guests: Iliana Pool Club is reserved for suite guests only, with a selection of private cabanas and poolside loungers. We did not stay with children, but there is a lot to keep kids busy. The main pool is stocked with flower-shaped floats and has fountains to paddle under. There is also a Family Club, which caters for children aged three to 10. At breakfast, I noticed a creative kids menu, which included cereal baked to look like mini pancakes or cookies, which came with flavoured milk, including chocolate cake and hazelnut options. It was clearly popular, as I saw plenty of children emerging from the buffet with mini flavoured milk bottles. Most of the room categories can accommodate two adults with two children under 12. A stay at Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab does not come cheap, but the service and finishing throughout the hotel reflect the price. The average room rate starts at Dh4,650 per night. <i>This review was conducted at the invitation of the resort and reflects standards during this time. Services may change in the future</i>