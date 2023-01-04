Instagrammable pop-up Salt Camp brings burgers back to Dubai's Museum of the Future

Salt Camp is back at Museum of the Future, with more burgers, live entertainment and Instagrammable moments.

The pop-up installation, which is returning for a fourth year, has once again built its recognisable pink structure at the site of the Dubai attraction, and has several new features on offer for visitors.

This year, Salt Camp has taken inspiration from traditional Arabian desert camps, with majlis-style floor seating and tents scattered throughout the space.

Salt has also brought the desert to the camp, with a central firepit around which guests can gather, and sand artists on hand to allow visitors to take a piece of Salt Camp home with them.

Other than the distinctive bold pink interiors and Instagramable backdrops, you can expect exclusive merchandise and, of course, Salt’s signature burgers, shakes and desserts.

Menu highlights include campfire burger, Japanese Wagyu beef and cinnamon rolls topped with cheesecake ice cream.

There will also be live music, DJs, street performers, and the occasional parade of camels in custom-made fuchsia pink robes, to match the look of the camp, naturally.

Salt Camp is open daily from noon to midnight, and visitors have until March 22 to enjoy the space.

Home-grown brand Salt was launched in Dubai in 2014, changing the food-truck scene with its #FindSalt concept. The premise was that Dubai foodies had to follow the brand’s social media in order to find its location on Kite Beach, and were rewarded for their efforts with signature shakes and sliders.

Over the years, the popular brand, which was started by Emirati entrepreneur Amal Al Marri and her Saudi business partner Deem AlBassam, has launched branches in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Ajman, Al Ain, Ras Al Khaimah and Saudi Arabia, while staying true to its original concept — creative pop-ups, such as Salt Camp.