Dubai's Museum of the Future is extending its opening hours due to high demand

The Museum of the Future is extending its opening hours due to a high demand for tickets to the landmark on Sheikh Zayed Road. More visiting slots have been added to its website, with times up to 7.30pm now available. Previously, the last slot was 4.30pm.

Tickets for the extended hours are on sale for visits from November 30. The museum has a number of exhibitions on view that combine varying elements, including an immersive theatre and themed attractions. Each exhibition is designed like a filmset from the future that can be interacted with.

The museum is open daily from 10am to9pm, however, exhibitions have been designed to be experienced in a specific sequence over set periods of time to ensure maximum enjoyment. While it is possible to buy tickets on site, to avoid disappointment during peak visiting season, the museum recommends booking online.

An architectural marvel, Museum of the Future has quickly become a tourist favorite. Its unique exterior has the poetry of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, rendered in Arabic calligraphy by Emirati artist Mattar bin Lahej, cut into its exterior.

Inside, the museum’s spaces and exhibitions combine a rooted sense of heritage with a forward-looking vision.

Visitors can explore exhibitions such as Tomorrow Today, a constantly evolving showcase where future inventions are on display from today’s brightest innovators, and Future Heroes, a fantastical space dedicated for children in which they can explore, play and develop skills through three main experiences named Imagine, Design and Build.

More information is available at www.museumofthefuture.ae

