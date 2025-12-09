Twenty hotels opening in the Gulf in 2026

From a new luxury retreat on Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah to big hotel brands debuting in the Gulf for the first time, 2026 is shaping up to be a big year for stays across the region.

While a few headline projects have had their dates pushed back, including Nobu Hotel Al Marjan in Ras Al Khaimah and Capella Diriyah in Saudi Arabia, both now set for 2027, or Nammos Resort Abu Dhabi, which is launching even later, there is plenty to look forward to as new resorts and refreshed favourites get set to open.

With everything from wellness retreats and beach escapes to design-led city stays, these are the openings to have on your visit list.

UAE

Six Senses The Palm Dubai

Expected opening: Spring/summer

Six Senses Dubai The Palm will be the luxury property's first in the UAE. Photo: Six Senses

Six Senses makes its Dubai debut on Palm Jumeirah’s West Crescent with an all-suite beachfront resort. Rooms look over the Arabian Gulf or the gardens, and facilities include a 6,000 square metre wellness and social club, a children's club, several dining options and direct beach access. Building on the success of Six Senses Zighy Bay in Musandam, this new hotel brings the brand’s understated approach to luxury to one of Dubai’s most sought-after neighbourhoods.

Olympia Resort Abu Dhabi

Expected opening: Spring

On Hudayriyat Island, this hotel is all about sport and wellness with performance-level training spaces, swimming pools, sports courts and running and cycling tracks that link with the island’s vast outdoor network. High performance facilities, including hypoxic rooms and recovery lounges at Qor Wellbeing, pair with beachfront downtime and water sports. Dining ranges from organic options at all-day venue Transit to a lively rooftop with Abu Dhabi skyline views at Paper Plane.

Saij, A Mantis Collection Mountain Lodge, Ras Al Khaimah

Expected opening: Summer

Saij Mountain Lodge by Mantis is a collection of 70 stand-alone lodges set on the Jebel Jais mountain. Photo: Mantis

Saij on Jebel Jais is finally taking shape, promising a new style of mountain retreat in Ras Al Khaimah after Accor confirmed in October that the lodge remains on track for a mid-year launch. With 70 stand-alone lodges built with local materials that echo the rugged setting, guests can expect guided hikes, mindful activities and farm to table dining shaped by the surrounding ecosystem. Designed as a place to slow down and reconnect, this retreat teases a stay rooted in nature and community.

Kimpton Dubai

Expected opening: Winter

Kimpton Dubai is the brand's first in the region. Photo: Kimpton

The region’s first Kimpton opens along the Business Bay Canal, minutes from Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall. With 280 rooms and suites, three dining concepts, a rooftop pool with skyline views, a fitness centre and a spa, it brings the brand’s distinctive boutique feel to Dubai. Guest can look forward to waterside views, an intimate atmosphere and a relaxed, lifestyle-focused mood.

Marbella Resort Hotel, Vignette Collection – The Heart of Europe, Dubai

Expected opening: Winter

Marbella Resort Vignette Collection sits within The Heart of Europe on Dubai’s World Islands. Photo: IHG

Inspired by Spain’s Costa del Sol, this Vignette Collection resort sits within The Heart of Europe on Dubai’s World Islands with white-washed buildings, cobbled walkways and Mediterranean touches. The 150-room property overlooks the Arabian Gulf and will offer several restaurants, including authentic Spanish tapas, several pools and easy access to nearby attractions including the popular climate controlled Rainy Street.

Mondrian Abu Dhabi

Expected opening: 2026

Mondrian Abu Dhabi's interiors have been designed by top architect Tristan Du Plessis. Photo: Mondrian

Set along the Abu Dhabi waterfront with views towards Reem and Al Maryah islands, the UAE’s first Mondrian brings the brand’s bold design spirit to the capital. With 221 rooms and suites and 80 serviced apartments, interiors by Tristan du Plessis feature geometric patterns, sculptural lighting and vibrant colour. A Crystal Lagoon sits at the heart of the hotel with an infinity edge and daybeds, along with six dining concepts and a luxury spa.

Baccarat Dubai

Expected opening: 2026

Standing tall on Burj Khalifa Boulevard, Baccarat Dubai pairs a striking Studio Libeskind exterior with warm, sophisticated interiors by 1508 London. Guests can choose from 144 rooms and suites, visit the spa, or enjoy the fitness and yoga studios. Restaurants, an infinity pool and a children’s play area complete this polished Downtown hotel within easy reach of Dubai’s most famous sights.

Rotana Ras Al Khaimah – The Mangroves

Expected opening: 2026

Mangrove Rotana Ras Al Khaimah offers a serene waterside base close to the city centre. Photo: Rotana

Set along Ras Al Khaimah Creek with uninterrupted views of the protected mangroves, this new Rotana offers a serene waterside base close to the city centre, with flamingos often seen nearby. Some of the 258 rooms offer expansive creek views, while facilities include four dining outlets, a pool bar, a wellness club and an outdoor pool overlooking the water.

Four Seasons Resort Ajman at Al Zorah

Expected opening: 2026

Four Seasons Al Zorah Ajman was previously Oberoi Al Zorah. Photo: Four Seasons

Four Seasons is taking over what was formerly the Oberoi Al Zorah, transforming it into a beachfront resort surrounded by mangroves and quiet stretches of sand. The 74 rooms and suites and 23 villas have private terraces and sea views. Facilities include a pristine beach, a large main pool, an adults-only pool and one for children. Dining spans a beachfront grill, an Italian restaurant and an all-day venue. Activities such as golf and kayaking are also on the cards here.

Lux Khorfakkan

Expected opening: 2026

Originally scheduled to open this year, Lux Khorfakkan is now preparing to open its doors in 2026. Set between Khorfakkan and Luluyah, it sits in a dramatic cove on the UAE’s east coast where a rocky mountain backdrop opens onto a curved stretch of sand. Beach-facing villas sit in the lower bay, with the restaurant and clubhouse planned higher on the hillside for sweeping sunrise and sunset views. Guests can expect a pool, a Lux Me spa and quiet lookout points built on natural plateaus, all linked by pedestrian paths. Blending with the cliffs and surrounding terrain, it will offer easy access to beaches, hiking trails and water activities.

The Mangroves Abu Dhabi, LXR Hotels & Resort

Expected opening: 2026

The Mangroves Abu Dhabi, LXR Hotels & Resort was previously Anantara Eastern Mangroves. Photo: Hilton

Formerly Anantara Eastern Mangroves, this long-standing waterfront hotel is opening as part of Hilton’s LXR Hotels & Resorts after earlier plans to relaunch it as a Waldorf Astoria were dropped. Set along the calm lagoons of the Mangrove Marine National Park, rooms and suites come with private balconies overlooking the waterways and the serene spa offers hammam treatments and wellness spaces, while the rooftop bar is perfect for sundowners.

Oman

Al Husn Hotel Muscat

Expected opening: January

Set within the coastal enclave of Barr Al Jissah, Al Husn Hotel sits between cliffs and a quiet private beach. The resort reopens under Hilton management, expected to operate as part of Waldorf Astoria. Guests can expect refreshed rooms and suites with sea or garden views, exclusive beach access, several pools and several dining venues. With mountains behind and the ocean in front, it offers a peaceful coastal escape within easy reach of Muscat’s cultural attractions.

Tivoli La Vie Muscat Hotel

Expected opening: Spring

Tivoli Muscat Hotel & Residences will feature 79 hotel rooms and 100 branded residences. Photo: Tivoli

Tivoli La Vie brings a fresh city stay to Muscat with 79 hotel rooms and 100 branded residences that blend Omani influences with contemporary design. Set within Muscat Hills, the hotel features three dining venues including Seen restaurant and bar, an Anantara Spa, a 70-metre rooftop pool and easy access to La Vie Galleria for shopping and Oman’s first Topracer golf facility.

The Malkai

Expected opening: Winter

The Malkai offers a different style of trip entirely – a multi-stop journey across three landscapes, with tented pavilions on the coast near Barkaa, in the Al Hajar mountains and in the Sharqiya Sands. Each pavilion includes a private terrace and modern comforts. Stays include all meals, transfers and a private Murshid or guide who travels with guests. Activities range from dune drives and stargazing to mountain walks and time on a protected island in the Al Dimaniyat reserve.

Bahrain

Tivoli and Avani Bilaj Al Jazayer Bahrain Resorts

Expected opening: Winter

Set along Bahrain’s newest waterfront development, these side-by-side resorts mark Minor Hotels’ debut in the kingdom. Tivoli has 100 rooms and suites blending Arabian heritage with a contemporary feel, two restaurants, a rooftop pool bar and a shisha lounge overlooking the coast. Next door, Avani brings a playful mood with 110 rooms and suites designed for relaxed coastal living. Dining includes an all-day restaurant and The Pantry for casual bites and poolside drinks, while leisure facilities include a pool, fitness centre, AvaniSpa and AvaniKids spaces.

Saudi Arabia

W Riyadh – KAFD

Expected opening: February

W Riyadh will mark the brand's debut in Saudi Arabia. Photo: W

W Riyadh opens in the King Abdullah Financial District, marking the brand’s debut in Saudi Arabia. The towering hotel has 210 guestrooms and suites, seven restaurants, retail spaces and large event and meeting facilities. Guests can expect the Living Room social hub, Wet Deck pool, Away Spa and Fit fitness centre, all set within the world’s largest Leed-certified mixed-use business district.

Raffles Jeddah

Expected opening: April

Raffles Jeddah will offer uninterrupted Red Sea views. Photo: Raffles

Raffles Jeddah opens on the Corniche with uninterrupted Red Sea views. The hotel forms part of a two-tower development, which also includes private residences. Rooms and suites have sea-facing balconies and interiors inspired by Hejazi craftsmanship. Guests can expect three signature restaurants and lounges, a luxury spa with separate facilities for men and women and indoor and outdoor pools, all within easy reach of the city’s cultural district.

Rixos Murjana

Expected opening: Spring

Set along the shoreline of King Abdullah Economic City, the 275,000 square metre Rixos Murjana resort blends contemporary elegance with Saudi influences. Its 488 rooms and suites include Maldivian-style overwater villas, and guests can split their time between the beach, Anjana Spa, Murjana Water Park and one of the kingdom’s largest children's clubs. With five dining venues, three bar lounges and a solid line-up of wellness and sports facilities, it’s designed for relaxed, all-inclusive stays.

Six Senses Amaala at Triple Bay

Expected opening: Summer

Six Senses Amaala offers panoramic views over Hijaz Cove and the Red Sea. Photo: Six Senses

Six Senses Amaala takes shape across one of the region’s most dramatic coastal landscapes with panoramic views over Hijaz Cove and the Red Sea. Its 100 pool suites and villas are designed to blend into the natural topography with locally sourced materials and a palette that mirrors the cliffs and coves. A 3,000-square-metre Six Senses Spa will offer the brand’s signature wellness programmes, with exceptional snorkelling, diving and desert experiences on the doorstep.

Rosewood Amaala Red Sea

Expected opening: 2026

Rosewood Amaala will focus on wellness and sustainability. Photo: Rosewood Hotels & Resorts

Rosewood Amaala opens on Saudi Arabia’s west coast with 110 rooms and suites and 26 residences. The low-rise resort blends into the shoreline with organic lines, rock pools and natural pathways created to protect the environment. Experiences are divided into zones for families, couples and wellness. The Asaya Spa offers curated treatments, rejuvenating activities and healthy dining. Powered entirely by renewable energy, it’s set to be a regenerative escape.

