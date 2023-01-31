Nobu hotel and residences to open in Ras Al Khaimah

A Nobu hotel, restaurant and residences are set to open on Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah.

Nobu Al Marjan Island, a project by Enevoria Development, will span 70,000 square metres. It will comprise a Nobu hotel, 300 branded luxury residences, a spa, fitness facility, swimming pools and the first Nobu restaurant in the emirate. A completion date has not yet been announced.

“With the arrival of Nobu Al Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah now joins an elite group of cities worldwide to put on display the power of Japanese minimalism, exceptional hospitality, and world-class dining the brand is renowned for,” said Abdulla Al Abdouli, chief executive of Marjan.

“Set in the heart of our iconic flagship island, the opening of Nobu reinforces Ras Al Khaimah’s credentials as a high-growth destination for international and regional investors. We will continue to leverage global partnerships, such as Enevoria Development, to develop signature projects that elevate the emirate’s status as a premier world-class leisure and lifestyle destination.”

Nobu Marjah Island is the second new development for the brand set to open in the UAE, following the news in November that Aldar will also be developing Nobu-branded hotel and residences at Mamsha Al Saadiyat in Abu Dhabi.

The five-star hotel will have 165 guest rooms and suites and a rooftop Nobu Villa. It is expected to open in 2026 and will have four food and beverage venues including the first Nobu restaurant in the capital, a wellness and fitness centre, swimming pools and expansive event and conference facilities.

Last week, Nobu Marrakesh opened its doors. It is the first of five new hotels for the brand to have opened this year, as Nobu Hotels celebrates its 10th anniversary.