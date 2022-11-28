Aldar to bring region’s first Nobu branded residences to Abu Dhabi's Saadiyat Island

Aldar Properties has entered into an exclusive partnership with Nobu Hospitality to launch a new luxury hotel, branded residences and a fine dining experience at Abu Dhabi's upmarket Mamsha Al Saadiyat.

The five-star hotel will have 165 guest rooms and suites and a rooftop Nobu Villa, Aldar said on Monday.

It is expected to open in 2026 and will have four food and beverage venues including the first Nobu restaurant in Abu Dhabi, state-of-the-art wellness and fitness centre, opulent swimming pools and expansive event and conference facilities.

Alongside the hotel, the development is planned to have the first branded Nobu residences in the Middle East and the second worldwide.

The residences will have raised gardens overlooking the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi, a state-of-the-art gym, a movie room, swimming pools, indoor and outdoor play areas and exclusive access to a lounge.

“Our partnership with Nobu is a testament to Aldar’s ability to attract international partners and demonstrates the increasing appeal of Abu Dhabi as a leading destination for international investors and visitors — to be home to the second Nobu residences worldwide and the first in the Middle East clearly demonstrates this,” said Talal Al Dhiyebi, group chief executive at Aldar Properties.

“The new project activates Aldar’s existing prime land bank in Mamsha Al Saadiyat and will bolster our portfolio of high-quality and recurring income-generating properties across residential, hospitality and leisure segments.”

Aldar has launched a number of projects on Saadiyat Island this year as the property market rebounds amid a wider economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

Last month, the company launched Saadiyat Lagoons, a nature-inspired residential community on the east side of Saadiyat Island, within the 6.2 million square metre plot acquired by Aldar earlier in the year.

It had 207 villas released in its first phase, which were exclusively available for Emirati buyers. Prices started from Dh6.1 million.

It also launched apartments at its Grove District near Zayed National Museum, Louvre Abu Dhabi and Guggenheim Abu Dhabi. It will include five residential buildings with 612 units.

In March, it announced Louvre Abu Dhabi Residences, which will have views of the museum with its famed silver dome. It has an expected handover date of 2025 and will comprise 400 apartments.

