Louvre Abu Dhabi to transform into Royal Opera House of Versailles

Travel back in time to the 18th century as Louvre Abu Dhabi’s auditorium is converted into the Royal Opera House of Versailles for a special series of immersive shows inspired by the museum’s latest exhibition, Versailles and the World.

Called The Royal Secret Soiree, the experience is curated by the Immersive Playground — a group that creates multi-dimensional theatre shows. The performances will take place from Friday to Sunday, with three time slots: 4pm, 6pm and 8pm.

Expect music and live performances such as spoken word poetry, beatboxing and more.

Guests will also become part of the night’s narrative in the fictional world created at Louvre Abu Dhabi. Upon arrival, they’ll be taken through a back entrance of the museum and snuck through corridors, while taking part in secret missions, for which they will need to use passwords to gain access to the auditorium to enjoy a sit-down performance.

“The Royal Secret Soiree starts with a walk-through journey meeting characters and becoming a part of the narrative on the way through. This is approximately 30 minutes of the one hour experience,” says acting cultural programming manager, Alia Saeed Al Shamsi.

Al Shamsi is excited to bring the show to Abu Dhabi.

“Having worked on multiple immersive productions over the last 10 years, I am confident in saying this has me the most excited. Unlike most experiences, I feel we have found a balance between immersive worlds and theatrical performance," she says.

“There will be a variety of performances for the audience to enjoy. It’s most definitely a fun show with good humour, as well as some truly beautiful performances that include dance, rap, live music and a few surprises. We are extremely excited to introduce the Louvre’s audience to immersive theatre and hope we can bring more exciting experiences in the future.”

Tickets start at Dh100 and can be purchased at Virgin Megastores online or in the UAE

