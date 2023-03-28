Rosewood to open wellness resort in Saudi Arabia's Amaala development

Rosewood Hotels & Resorts is the latest hospitality operator to announce it will be opening a property within Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Global development.

Rosewood Amaala will form part of Amaala, which is envisaged as an integrated wellness destination and will also be home to a Clinique La Prairie Health Resort and the Triple Bay Yacht Club.

Spanning more than 4,000 square kilometres on Saudi Arabia’s west coast, Amaala aims to be a year-round destination. The first phase of the project is set for launch by the middle of next year, with more than 1,300 hotel rooms across eight resorts. When complete in 2027, it will have more than 25 hotels, luxury residences, fine-dining outlets and a host of wellness and recreational facilities.

Set between the world's fourth-largest reef and the Hijaz Mountains, Rosewood Amaala will focus on “regenerative” experiences that combine wellness and sustainability. It will offer 110 rooms and suites, as well as 25 Rosewood Residences, designed by renowned collective ACPV Architects Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel.

Sustainability is a cornerstone of the property’s design, in keeping with the broader Amaala development, which will be powered by 100 per cent renewable energy and aims to have zero-carbon footprint.

Endangered hawksbill and green turtles regularly nest on the beaches surrounding the Rosewood Amaala plot, so construction and design work will focus on ensuring the process is not interrupted. Even lighting strategies have been designed to ensure no bright lights shine in the area. To protect the coral reefs that encircle the resort, the property will provide two rock pools, allowing guests access to the water and sand, while causing minimal disruption.

A family hotel suite. Photo: Rosewood Hotels & Resorts

“We are deeply honoured to partner with Red Sea Global on Rosewood Amaala and work together to offer a more regenerative model of hospitality for future generations,” says Sonia Cheng, chief executive of Rosewood Hotel Group. “Rosewood’s values of prioritising both people and planet through impactful offerings connects seamlessly with the development’s larger vision, and we look forward to embracing our role of providing a wellness oasis nestled within this ambitious project.”

Facilities at the hotels will include fine-dining and casual restaurants, as well as beach-inspired club lounges, all taking advantage of the Red Sea views. The resort’s Rosewood Explorer’s Club will provide child-friendly experiences, with the aim of inspiring the next generation of conscious travellers. The focal point of the resort’s wellness offering is the Asaya Spa, which will offer private treatment rooms set around a green oasis.

The spa will be set within a private oasis. Photo: Rosewood Hotels & Resorts

“We are truly proud to reveal this partnership with Rosewood Hotels & Resorts — an iconic and world-renowned brand that shares our values in protecting people and planet, and belief in the potential of tourism as a force for good,” says John Pagano, group chief executive of Red Sea Global.

“Rosewood Amaala has been meticulously designed to seamlessly integrate indoor and outdoor living, while offering guests a level of privacy and exclusivity often found in an all-villa resort. Together, we want to create a lifestyle oasis for our guests that aims to welcome a regenerative era of travel, while shining a positive light on this diverse corner of the globe.”