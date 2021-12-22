UAE's first Six Senses hotel to open in Dubai in 2024

Ultra-luxury operator Six Senses is opening its first UAE hotel and branded residences, set for a planned completion date towards the end of 2024.

Six Senses The Palm Dubai will be set across 111,500 square metres on Palm Jumeirah and home to 60 guest rooms with about 6,000 square metres of amenities and facilities. This includes restaurants, bars, a gymnasium, squash court, children’s club, spa and library, pools and a dedicated beach space. To align with the brand’s ethos, it will also have a wellness and longevity centre.

For those looking for a longer stay, Six Senses Residences The Palm, Dubai will include 121 penthouses, 32 sky villas and nine beachfront villas that will be managed by Six Senses and have access to the hotel’s facilities. This includes landscaped green areas and various leisure, sports, business and recreational facilities such as a micro farm, tennis courts, padel courts and dedicated running tracks.

“We are delighted to partner with Six Senses to introduce the highly acclaimed brand to the UAE,” says Rahail Aslam, founder and chef executive of Dubai property development company Select Group, which is bringing the project to the emirate.

The main pool at Six Senses Zighy Bay in Oman. Photo: Six Senses Zighy Bay

"Six Senses has a distinct proposition with a strong heritage, coupled with its inherent commitment to sustainability and wellness, which we believe is a perfect fit for the Palm Jumeirah community.

"As the popularity for tranquil beachfront locations grows, the ultra-luxury Six Senses branded residences and hotel will offer an unrivalled living standard with world-class hospitality for both residents and visitors alike.”

It will be located on Palm Jumeirah’s West Crescent and be within easy reach of the Palm’s attractions, such as The Pointe, Nakheel Mall and The View.

At the moment, the only Six Senses hotel in the region is in Dibba, Oman.