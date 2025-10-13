UAE cruise season sets sail: Where to go, what it costs and why it’s booming

As winter approaches, ports across the Arabian Gulf are preparing for a season of cruise embarkation. In Dubai, passengers will soon wheel their suitcases through the sprawling Mina Rashid cruise terminal, while in Abu Dhabi, the capital’s waters are gearing up to welcome new international liners.

While the idea of taking to the seas for a holiday is still relatively new in the Gulf, it is a trend on the rise, with an increasing number of travellers now considering a cruise. And with everything from a three-night hop around the GCC to a 21-day discovery combining Gulf waters and Southern Africa, there is plenty to choose from.

Cruises from Dubai predominantly leave from Mina Rashid cruise terminal. Photo: The Government of Dubai Media Office

Cruises sailing in the UAE

One of the stars of the coming season is MSC Euribia, which returns in November and will operate three, four and seven-night itineraries from Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Perfect for first-timers, the three-night voyages start from $389 per person. Sailings begin on November 8, with the final voyage scheduled for April 1.

Ports of call include Doha, perfect for culture aficionados; Bahrain, home to Unesco-listed Dilmun burial mounds; and Sir Bani Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, where passengers can head out on a jeep safari among roaming gazelles and giraffes. Shorter sailings are particularly popular with Gulf residents looking for a weekend escape.

MSC Euribia will operate three, four and seven-night itineraries from Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Photo: MSC Euribia

“For many locals, a week at sea felt too long, but the shorter, more affordable itineraries provide the perfect entry point,” says Dominic Noranho of Cruise Master.

Angelo Capurro, executive director of MSC Cruises, says the line has seen a major increase in interest from the local market. “We are now more or less 50/50 in terms of international and local passengers, a huge jump that reflects a 107 per cent rise from the local market compared to the year before.”

Celestyal Cruises is also making waves in the region after signing a partnership with Abu Dhabi’s Department of Culture and Tourism. The 1,260-passenger Celestyal Journey and 1,360-passenger Celestyal Discovery will run three, four and seven-night Gulf circuits, starting from $339 this season.

Celestyal Journey docked in Doha. Photo: Qatar Tourism

As well as marking Celestyal’s maiden call in Ras Al Khaimah, passengers can enjoy trips to Muscat for dolphin-watching and Doha where the impressive National Museum of Qatar awaits. The highlight has to be Celestyal’s December 6 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix sailing, which includes five days cruising between Abu Dhabi, Sir Bani Yas and Dubai, two nights in a hotel in the UAE capital, tickets to the Formula One Grand Prix on Yas Island and onboard talks from F1 champion David Coulthard, with prices from $2,138.

German operator Tui Cruises is doubling down on its Gulf presence this season with two ships, Mein Schiff 4 and Mein Schiff 5, operating round-trip itineraries out of Dubai. The Magic of the Orient week-long itinerary takes in Khasab, Muscat and Abu Dhabi, while the seven-night Festive Days cruises in December include stops in Doha, Abu Dhabi and Sir Bani Yas Island. Prices start from €749 ($870), on an all-inclusive basis, meaning most dining and drinks are included in the base price. The first sailing this season is scheduled for November 30.

Sir Bani Yas Island in Abu Dhabi is a popular stop for GCC cruises. Getty Images

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia’s new cruise line Aroya will launch in February, with five and seven-night departures from Dubai taking in Sir Bani Yas Island, Khasab, Doha and Dammam. With a USP that’s geared towards the Gulf market, the ship will feature halal dining, spacious cabins and Arabic-language entertainment on board, with prices from $533.

For travellers looking to push the boat out, Regent Seven Seas has a regional presence via the Seven Seas Navigator, an ultra-luxury vessel where guests can opt to book suites with private butler service. Its 19-day voyage from Cape Town to Doha, departing November 25, gives guests the chance to combine African safaris and the Seychellois islands with stops in Muscat, Fujairah, Dubai and Doha. The premium, all-inclusive fare, starts from $11,599, excluding flights to South Africa.

Norwegian Sky is scheduled for a 21-day journey around the Middle East and Africa in September next year. Photo: Norwegian Cruise line

Norwegian Cruise Line’s offerings may appeal to travellers planning ahead to next season. The cruise line’s 21-day Middle East and Africa sailing on Norwegian Sky will depart Athens on September 6, calling at Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Muscat and Doha, along with stops in Greece, Egypt and Jordan. Perfect for those who want to sample a regional cruise this year and decide to go ahead with a bigger commitment next year. Prices start from $4,079, excluding flights.

From families to first-time cruisers

In a region where package holidays are still often defined by resorts, the cruise market is diversifying quickly. Families remain the biggest audience, largely thanks to on-ship water parks, children's clubs and entertainment, but dnata Travel has seen a marked rise in luxury demand too.

“Comparing April to August 2024 with the same period this year, our own data shows double-digit growth in bookings, with passengers spending more, from an average of Dh2,700 to Dh4,500,” says Meerah Ketait, dnata’s head of retail and leisure. “It is a clear sign that Middle East first-time cruise passengers are willing to pay more for comfort and exclusivity.”

Short GCC sailings are popular with families looking for a weekend at sea, while Oman’s coastlines remain one of the strongest regional draws. Beyond the Gulf, cruise operators say they are also seeing a steady rise in UAE travellers joining voyages abroad.

Kevin Bubolz, vice president and managing director of Norwegian Cruise Line for the region, notes a lift in bookings from the Middle East. “Guests here are realising that cruising offers flexibility, from Mediterranean city-hopping to wellness-focused escapes in the Caribbean or Alaska,” he tells The National.

A golden moment for Gulf cruising

Several forces are shaping this boom. Ports across the UAE have been modernised, making embarkation smoother than in many long-established European cities. Dubai, already a magnet for international tourists, was also recently named the world’s safest cruise stopover.

And as destinations such as Venice and Barcelona struggle with overtourism and impose limits on large ships, cruise lines are looking to diversify their winter bases. The Arabian Gulf, with its modern terminals and steady winter weather, offers an appealing alternative.

The pilot launch this quarter of the Unified GCC Tourist Visa, a Schengen-style scheme allowing visitors to explore several Gulf states on one visa, is expected to increase demand further as the new system should make it easier for international travellers to sail seamlessly through Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Muscat, Doha and beyond.

Cruise operators are already responding. MSC plans to send its largest ship, the 7,000-passenger MSC Europa, to the Gulf next year. Its luxury sister brand, Explora Journeys, is preparing Red Sea voyages combining Petra, AlUla and Luxor, before shifting to winter homeporting in Dubai.

The Explora I is one of the ships that will do Red Sea voyages. Photo: Explora Journeys

Globally, the outlook is equally buoyant. According to recent research from Skift, the cruise industry will be worth $78 billion by next year, with the Middle East emerging as one of its fastest-growing regions. For UAE travellers, that means more ships, more choice and increasingly competitive prices.

For families, a Gulf cruise offers an easy, all-inclusive holiday close to home. For luxury travellers, it delivers privacy and service to rival the best hotels. And for first-timers, short regional sailings provide a relaxed way to test the waters before venturing further afield.

As Noranho says: “Each year, more people try a short cruise here, and then come back for longer adventures abroad. The growth trajectory is clear.”

