Bahrain in 48 hours: Cultural weekend guide to exploring the island nation

Despite being considered short-haul flights, destinations five hours away from the UAE can still seem a bit too far for weekend getaways, especially when considering potential time differences and airport waiting periods.

Quick flights to destinations within the region, with limited disruptions to the body clock, are sometimes the better option. This is how I recently found myself boarding a 75-minute flight from Dubai to Bahrain.

Drawn in by the appeal of a Maldives-like hotel stay close to home, I discovered much more to love about the smallest of the six countries that make up the Gulf.

From museum-hopping to halwa-tasting, here is how I spent a short but enriching weekend in Bahrain.

Day 1

9am: Head to historic Haji's Cafe for breakfast

Head to Haji's Cafe for breakfast before taking on the souq. Hayley Kadrou / The National

I start my morning ready for action at the local souq, which has been in operation since the early 1800s. But before flexing any haggling skills, fighting off hunger is a must, and Haji's Cafe comes highly recommended.

Opened in the 1950s, the eatery is now run by the founder's grandsons and great-grandsons. I try the cooked fava beans (0.9 Bahraini dinars; Dh9) and mixed vegetables (0.8BHD), served with fresh bread (which is both light and crispy) and zataar with olive oil – simple yet delicious.

Haji's Cafe is open daily between 5.30am and 9pm

11am: Haggle and shop at Manama Souq

Showaiter, one of the first halwa shops, can be found in the souq. Hayley Kadrou / The National

Sufficiently fuelled, I wander the narrow paths, passing numerous gold and pearl stores with light-catching wonders in the window, and head straight to the edible treasures. Now one of the bigger sweet-makers in Bahrain, Showaiter Sweets got its start in the 1850s, and this tiny market store was one of the first for the family-owned business. I stock up on some Bahraini halwa as vacation gifts, but not before taste-testing to my heart's content in-store.

From fabrics and precious metals to daily household items and alternative medicine elixirs, there is plenty to fill my suitcase with.

Amid the shopping, be sure to visit Shrinathji Temple nestled within the souq. Standing for more than 200 years, it is not only visually striking, but also a reminder of cultural diversity and religious tolerance. Inside, worshippers are welcoming and happy to show me around.

Manama Souq is open daily between 8.30am and 10pm; Shrinathji Temple is open daily between 8am and noon, and again between 6.30pm and 8pm

2pm: Take a tour of Bahrain's largest mosque

The courtyard at Al Fateh Grand Mosque in Bahrain. Hayley Kadrou / The National

Before Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque opened in Abu Dhabi in 2007, Al Fateh Grand Mosque in Bahrain's capital was the largest in the Gulf.

Opened in 1988, it remains the biggest in the country today, covering 6,500 square metres, its minarets reaching 70 metres into the sky and with room for 7,000 worshippers.

If time is on your side, enrol in a free guided tour of the mosque, where you can learn about everything from prayer rituals to Islamic design, calligraphy and geometric shapes. If not, walk through and admire the Italian marble floors, fibreglass dome and stained-glass windows throughout.

About a five-minute drive away is Beit Al Quran, or House of Quran, a beautiful building that showcases Quranic manuscripts dating back to the 7th century, as well as more than 50,000 books about Islam.

Al Fateh Grand Mosque is open to visitors from Sunday to Thursday, between 9am and 11am, and again between 1pm and 4pm. Bait al Quran museum is open from Sunday to Wednesday, between 9am and 1pm, and again between 3pm and 6pm, and on Thursday between 9am and 1pm

5pm: Discover ancient civilisations at Bahrain National Museum

Skulls from the Dilmun civilisation in Bahrain National Museum. Hayley Kadrou / The National

Still in Manama, I hop in a taxi for about 10 minutes and find myself at the doorstep of 6,000 years of history. While the country is full of exhibitions and galleries, Bahrain National Museum is the oldest and largest public museum in the country, so well worth ticking off even on a short trip.

Before stepping in, I take a moment to admire the structure, clearly inspired by traditional Islamic architecture. Although I only utilise it for a caffeine fix, Darseen Cafe in the museum boasts beautiful water views, Khaleeji dishes and cake slices if you're peckish.

A mere 1BHD, the price of a tourist entry ticket, enables access to the exhibitions across the museum's two floors. The one that stays with me is the Hall of Dilmun Graves.

Extracted Dilmun mass grave are replicated at the museum. Hayley Kadrou / The National

The Dilmun Civilisation resided in Bahrain around 2,000 BC, and uniquely buried their dead in giant mounds of stone and sand. More than 11,000 such graves still stand on the small island – and they're recognised as a Unesco heritage site – some of which have been extracted, transported and perfectly replicated in the museum.

Bahrain National Museum is open from Saturday to Thursday between 9am and 8pm

8pm: Round off the day with dinner at Lyra

Brain full, it's now time to fill my belly. I head to Lyra for dinner, a Greek-Mediterranean restaurant residing in Vida Beach Resort Marassi Al Bahrain, about a 20-minute drive away in Marassi. The menu includes dishes such as spicy feta (4BHD), tzatziki (4BHD), beef mousakka (15BHD) and lobster orzo (36BHD).

Lyra is open from Saturday to Wednesday between noon and midnight, and on Thursday and Friday between noon and 2am

Day 2

10am: Pop into museums along the Pearling Path

The Pearling Path has museums and traditional houses along the way. Getty Images

Start the day by ticking off another Unesco site. The Pearling Path, located in Muharraq, comprises 17 historic buildings, some of which serve as boutique museums. Together, they dive into Bahrain's pearl trading history.

The first place I visit is Al Ghus house, a simple structure where crew and divers would prepare to board a pearl-diving boat. This small, three-room museum with a surrounding courtyard displays old pictures of expeditions on the walls, diving suits and written narratives of the divers' journeys.

Music also rings through the miniature museum – the song of pearl divers, sung by a nahham (professional singer) who would join the trips as a form of respite. Songs were generally performed in colloquial Arabic, in mawwal poetic style, which is associated with the pearl-diving tradition.

Keep an art out for street art along the Pearling Path. Hayley Kadrou / The National

As I meander through the narrow streets, I pop into more historic houses and commercial shops for those in the pearling trade from centuries ago.

Each paints a picture before I arrive at the final museum along the walk, the Siyadi Pearl Museum. A highlight here is the Cartier pearl collection, which includes a pearl-ribbon necklace, bow-knot brooch, watch and more. Jacques Cartier, the grandson of the jewellery house's founder, arrived in Bahrain in 1912 – a trip that would seal the brand's global reputation as pearl specialists, and subtly inspire future design with Islamic motifs.

Museums aside, the path itself is scenic, and I keep an eye out for street art and cool cafes along the way, stopping at Bread & Paper for coffee and cake.

It is also worth walking for a further 12 minutes to Haneen Sedra Artifacts Gallery to spot retro TVs, wall-clocks, historic lamps, vintage tin signs and more.

Retro finds at Haneen Sedra Artifacts Gallery. Hayley Kadrou / The National

The Pearling Path museums are open from Wednesday to Monday between 10am and 6pm

2pm: Grab lunch with a sea-view

My next stop is Bahrain Fort, or Qal'at al Bahrain, a must for culture buffs – but not before lunch. I head about 20 minutes away in a taxi to the historic village Karbabad, where Green Bar Cafe neighbours the fort, and nab a seat with stunning water views.

On the menu are healthy salads, meaty mains, burgers and sandwiches. I have a falafel bowl with hummus, pickle salad with seasonal vegetables (4BHD) and rose kombucha (3.05BHD) before my short walk to the historic site.

Green Bar Cafe is open daily between 7.30am and 10.30pm

3pm: Trek back in time at Bahrain Fort

Bahrain fort is the oldest Unesco site in the country. Getty Images

Qal’at al-Bahrain is a coastal heritage gem, which refers to several archaeological sites at the location; the tell (an artificial hill), a sea tower and the sea channel that has served for millennia as a lifeline to the region, being key to trade.

But walking through the fort ruins is the fun bit. For the most part, what still stands today can be attributed to the Portuguese, who came to Bahrain in the 1500s. However, the original structure dates back more than 3,000 years when the Dilmuns roamed the land.

Being up close to such an important landmark in local history is awe-inspiring, and there's also a small museum nearby.

Bahrain Fort is open daily between 8am and 8pm

5pm: Unwind with a day pass at a seawater spa

Seawater pool at Sofitel Bahrain Zallaq's Thalassa spa. Photo: Sofitel Hotels

If, like me, you'll want to make time for some R&R after a weekend of exploring.

I stay at the Sofitel Bahrain Zallaq Thalassa during my visit, guests aren't the only ones who can enjoy one of the hotel's standout facilities: its luxurious spa.

Day packages start from 60BD, and I opt for a 90-minute facial and massage combo during my visit. The treatments are lovely, yet it's the complete offering that makes this spa special, notably the spacious seawater pool.

Thalassa Spa at Sofitel Bahrain Zallaq Thalassa Sea & Spa is open daily between 9am and 10pm

9pm: Stick around for food and live entertainment

Yamaz restaurant at Sofitel Bahrain. Photo: Sofitel Hotels

I bring my evening wear with me because it's worth sticking around at the seafront hotel for dinner.

There are six restaurants to choose from, but my highlights are Greek restaurant Yamaz, thanks to its beautiful sunset views and evening entertainment; and Rivaaj, which makes beautiful veggie and vegan dishes inspired by the traditional dishes of Rajasthan, India.

Bonus time

Extra morning?

Visit the Tree of Life in the Sakhir desert. The 400-year-old Prosopis cineraria tree thrives despite existing in harsh conditions.

Extra afternoon?

Explore Albareh Art Gallery in Manama. The gallery is known for showcasing local and regional Arab masterpieces.

Extra evening?

Take a ferry to Bahrain Bay. Al Fateh Mosque aside, there's also the striking Four Seasons hotel, walk around The Gardens and pop into shops and coffee houses.

