A message of hope and peace: 10 things to know about the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

About 20 years on, the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sheikh-zayed-grand-mosque/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sheikh-zayed-grand-mosque/">Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque </a>continues to stir the soul of the millions of visitors stepping onto its marble floors in Abu Dhabi. Inspired by the vision of UAE Founding Father <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sheikh-zayed/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sheikh-zayed/">Sheikh Zayed</a>, the sprawling complex remains central to the country’s spiritual and community life. It is home to congregational prayers and a vital destination for tourists and culture seekers hoping to understand the UAE’s core values of peace and tolerance – tenets underpinned by key Islamic principles. As the UAE prepares for the visit of US President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/donald-trump/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/donald-trump/">Donald Trump </a>this week, the mosque will once again serve as a powerful symbol, reaffirming the nation's commitment to those same ideals. To accompany <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/heritage/special-report-sheikh-zayed-grand-mosque-at-10-a-marvel-that-united-the-world-1.689085" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/heritage/special-report-sheikh-zayed-grand-mosque-at-10-a-marvel-that-united-the-world-1.689085">this deep dive</a> into the construction and history of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, here are 10 things to know about the landmark. The Grand Mosque was built in the vision of its namesake, with the UAE Founding Father conceiving the idea as far back as the late 1980s – a place of worship that would crystallise the country’s key characteristics of faith, community and culture. Construction began in 1996 and the mosque opened in 2007. Built on a strategic location where Abu Dhabi meets the mainland, it serves as one of the many enduring legacies gifted to a young nation on the road to fulfilling its potential. Sheikh Zayed's mausoleum is also situated in an enclave within the complex. Construction of the mosque mirrored the cosmopolitan social fabric of the UAE, with more than 3,000 people from 15 countries – including Italy, Germany, Morocco, Macedonia, India, Turkey, China, the UK, New Zealand and Greece – working across 38 contractors to bring its many components together. The same applies to the materials used, which include German chandeliers, Indian carpets and Italian marble. According to the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre, its design and construction unite the world. The UAE's distinct geography as a crossroads between East and West is displayed in the mosque's architectural strands and motifs. There are Moorish arches, Mughal domes, Persian courtyards and Ottoman minarets – all of which reflect the diversity and multiculturalism of the Islamic world. The centrepiece of the Grand Mosque is the sahan, or courtyard. It's a 17,400-square-metre outdoor space etched with colourful, spiralling floral designs by <a href="" target="_blank" rel="" title="">British artist Kevin Dean</a>. The flowers chosen – including irises, tulips, jasmines, roses and Passifloras – all grow in the Arabian Peninsula. Upon entering the prayer hall, visitors immediately step onto a masterpiece. Spanning more than 5,600 square metres, the emerald green and beige hand-knotted carpet of the mosque is the largest of its kind in the world. Woven in Iran’s Khorasan province under the direction of designer Ali Khaliqi, the carpet was created by more than 1,000 expert weavers, who tied more than two billion knots before shipping all 35 tonnes – divided into nine sections – to Abu Dhabi, where it was assembled on site. Meanwhile, the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art/sheikh-zayed-grand-mosque-how-a-special-task-force-preserved-abu-dhabi-landmark-s-chandeliers-in-45-days-1.1168672" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art/sheikh-zayed-grand-mosque-how-a-special-task-force-preserved-abu-dhabi-landmark-s-chandeliers-in-45-days-1.1168672">principal chandelier</a> weighs 12 tonnes and is adorned with more than 10 million crystals. Each evening, the mosque casts new reflections through its distinct <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2024/12/04/abu-dhabi-zayed-airport-most-beautiful/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2024/12/04/abu-dhabi-zayed-airport-most-beautiful/">lunar lighting system</a>, which shifts through 14 shades of blue and white – mirroring the phases of the moon – across the mosque’s white domes. More than decorative, the initiative is designed to inspire contemplation on the passage of time. While an important cultural and tourism milestone, the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque is first and foremost a fully operational place of worship, with all five daily prayers held on site. This includes the weekly Jumaa gathering and its role as a central hub during Ramadan and Eid. The mosque receives more than five million visitors annually, including 2.2 million worshippers. Although designed to accommodate 40,000 people, it broke attendance records this year on the 27th night of Ramadan, when it welcomed 72,533. The mosque is also home to large communal iftars – meals that break the fast during Ramadan – with more than 35,000 served daily. They are prepared by 350 chefs at the nearby Armed Forces Officers Club. The meals are free, in keeping with the Islamic tradition of feeding those who are fasting. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/ramadan/2022/04/22/sheikh-zayed-grand-mosque-distributes-30000-iftar-meals-daily-at-10-worker-accommodations/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/ramadan/2022/04/22/sheikh-zayed-grand-mosque-distributes-30000-iftar-meals-daily-at-10-worker-accommodations/"><i>The National</i></a> previously reported that in 2022, more than 15,000kg of chicken, 4,000kg of rice, 6,000kg of vegetables and 230kg of spices were used to prepare the daily offerings. The mosque stands among giants on the cultural tourism trail, having placed second on TripAdvisor’s Top 25 Landmarks – World category in 2017, ahead of sites such as Vatican City's St Peter's Square, India’s Taj Mahal and Peru’s Machu Picchu. Such acclaim has drawn a steady stream of dignitaries and celebrities, from England’s King Charles III and Jordan’s Crown Prince Hussein to actor Hugh Jackman and singers Selena Gomez and Camila Cabello. The mosque hosts a vibrant cultural programme, including daily guided tours, religious and educational discussions and an underground market that serves as a welcoming meeting point to dine and refresh before exploring the wonders above.