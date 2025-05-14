The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi was built between 1996 and 2007. The complex spans 12 hectares. Antonie Robertson / The National
The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi was built between 1996 and 2007. The complex spans 12 hectares. Antonie Robertson / The National

Culture

A message of hope and peace: 10 things to know about the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

The complex was built by thousands of craftsmen from more than 15 countries

Saeed Saeed
Saeed Saeed

May 14, 2025