Abu Dhabi's Zayed International named world’s most beautiful airport

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2024/02/09/abu-dhabi-international-airport-changes-name-to-zayed-international-airport/" target="_blank">Zayed International Airport</a> in Abu Dhabi is officially the most beautiful airport in the world. It topped a list of more than 400 air hubs to take the title at this year's Prix Versailles international architecture awards ceremony, held at Unesco's headquarters in Paris on Tuesday. The airport – named in honour of UAE Founding Father, the late <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/11/02/sheikh-mohammed-bin-rashid-pays-tribute-to-uaes-founding-father-sheikh-zayed/" target="_blank">Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan</a> – beat Felipe Angeles International Airport in Zumpango, Mexico, noted for its nods to the country's indigenous cultural heritage, into second place. Other airports in the ranking were<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/news/2022/09/01/everything-we-know-about-singapores-futuristic-terminal-planned-for-changi-airport/" target="_blank"> Changi International Airport's Terminal 2</a>, which was recognised for its interiors, and Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi Airport, which was lauded for its exteriors. Logan International Airport Terminal E in Boston and Kansas City International Airport, both in the US, also made the final list. Abu Dhabi's Midfield Terminal, also known as Terminal A, at Zayed International Airport was noted for its striking design, not least the building's sculptural roof, which is inspired by the sand dunes of the desert. Designed by Kohn Pedersen Fox architects, it casts shadows on the surrounding landscape and is visible for miles. But this is not just a striking design element, it is also functional. The roof's unique rolling shape helps shade the building, reducing energy consumption. The airport dominates the Abu Dhabi skyline long before travellers reach it, its roof at once captivating and intimidating. Stepping through the glass-fronted entrance involves passing under a 50-metre tall facade that leaves passengers feeling dwarfed. Inside, the sky-high supporting arches are a design feature in their own right. Laid out in an X-shape, the terminal has four piers, each themed around one of the city's natural elements – desert, sea, city and oasis. Cultural features like this are a key part of the airport's fabric, from the Islamic geometric patterns incorporated into design elements to the traditional crafts and artefacts on display<b> </b>in designated areas. Travellers can also enjoy Emirati hospitality and Arabian coffee and dates are freely offered. A 22-metre tall installation in the arrivals hall is one of the airport's most striking features. Called <i>Sana Al Nour</i>, the piece is inspired by Islamic architecture and is one of the largest public artworks in the Middle East. The vase-like structure hovers between the departures and arrivals areas and is both beautiful and functional, helping to filter daylight and playing an integral part in the airport's energy-saving airflow design. The installation has a 30-metre diameter, weighs more than 100 tons and is made up of 1,632 glass panels coated to create a pearlescent glow. At night, it takes on another dimension thanks to white and coloured LED sources which reflect light up and down the structure. Before leaving the airport, passengers will see <i>The Shell,</i> a sculptural feature created from glass, polished brass and steel – a striking mix of textures and materials. Inspired by Abu Dhabi's maritime heritage, this structure functions as both a piece of art and an orientation point. Some of the best views of the airport are reserved for arriving passengers. The striking multistorey Feature Staircase links the arrivals corridor with the arrivals hall and offers panoramic views over the airport's central space. Zayed International Airport is not only the world's most beautiful, it also uses state-of-the-art technology to improve passenger journeys. The X-shape layout reduces the average walking distance between points for arriving and departing passengers, as well as for those transiting. Check-in is designed to be seamless with modern counters and self-service kiosks to enable efficient processing. Advanced security screening systems are in place, with biometric technology used to process travellers. Part of the airport's <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/aviation/2024/07/21/abu-dhabi-to-roll-out-smart-travel-at-zayed-airport-without-need-for-travel-documents/" target="_blank">Smart Travel </a>project, this system will be fully implemented by 2025 when biometric authentication AI will be incorporated into all security checkpoints throughout Terminal A. The airport is the only one in the Middle East to offer travellers flying to the US preclearance facilities. These allow travellers to enter the US as domestic passengers, having cleared international immigration before leaving the UAE. The airport in the UAE capital was not the only regional destination to feature in this year's Prix Versailles World Ceremony. Two hotels – Raffles Al Areen Palace in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/bahrain/" target="_blank">Bahrain</a> and The Ned Doha in Qatar – were also recognised, as was Oman Across the Ages museum in Manah and the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/news/2022/11/20/grand-egyptian-museum-begins-welcoming-limited-numbers-of-guests/?utm_source=GoogleAds&utm_medium=CPC&utm_term=&gad_source=1&gclid=CjwKCAiAmMC6BhA6EiwAdN5iLXKZI8X3jD-DMX93Datl4pYyyRjAa3-6nXQwuJylqvwbsQuaJAAXUBoC_tUQAvD_BwE" target="_blank">Grand Egyptian Museum</a> in Giza.