Terminal A at Zayed International, which has been named the world's most beautiful airport. Photo: Etihad
Terminal A at Zayed International, which has been named the world's most beautiful airport. Photo: Etihad

Lifestyle

Travel

Abu Dhabi's Zayed International named world’s most beautiful airport

Futuristic design, a sculptural rooftop and Emirati cultural features combine in the state-of-the-art Terminal A

Hayley Skirka
Hayley Skirka

December 04, 2024

Checking In

Travel updates and inspiration from the past week

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Checking In