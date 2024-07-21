Passenger traffic at Zayed International Airport surged by 36 per cent annually in the first quarter of 2024 to more than 6.8 million passengers. Hayley Skirka / The National
Abu Dhabi to roll out 'smart travel' at Zayed Airport without need for travel documents
The new project will simplify travel procedure using data from ICP to automatically authenticate travellers with the help of biometric technology