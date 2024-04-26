Zayed International Airport posts 36% jump in first-quarter passenger traffic

Zayed International Airport's passenger traffic surged by 36 per cent annually in the first quarter of 2024, recording a rise in travel demand after opening its new terminal in November and attracting more airlines.

The Abu Dhabi hub, which is home to Etihad Airways, handled more than 6.8 million passengers in the first three months of the year, state-owned operator Abu Dhabi Airports said on Friday.

Similarly, passenger traffic across Abu Dhabi's five airports rose 35.6 per cent year-on-year to more than 6.9 million in the January to March period.

The capital's five airports “are increasingly attracting a growing number of airlines and passengers from around the world. Abu Dhabi Airports remains committed to investing in its facilities and services to enhance the passenger experience,” Elena Sorlini, managing director and chief executive of Abu Dhabi Airports, said.

“With these strong Q1 results, the airport group is well-positioned for further growth and success in the future.”

The air passenger traffic comes as Abu Dhabi makes a major push to attract more international visitors to the emirate and develop its non-oil sectors such as aviation, tourism and hospitality to diversify its economy from hydrocarbons.