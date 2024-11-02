Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, paid a heartfelt tribute to the UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, in a recent social media post. @HHShkMohd / X
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, paid a heartfelt tribute to the UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, in a recent social media post. @HHShkMShow more

News

UAE

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid pays tribute to UAE’s Founding Father Sheikh Zayed

Since his passing in 2004, Sheikh Zayed’s legacy is celebrated annually

Salam Al Amir
Salam Al Amir

November 02, 2024