Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid pays tribute to UAE’s Founding Father Sheikh Zayed

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/10/30/sheikh-mohammed-launches-online-project-for-children-of-lebanon-to-continue-their-education/" target="_blank">Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, </a>Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, has paid a heartfelt tribute to the UAE’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, on the anniversary of his death. In a tweet, Sheikh Mohammed posted a video highlighting <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/heritage/2022/04/20/remembering-sheikh-zayed-how-the-founding-father-introduced-the-uae-to-the-world/" target="_blank">Sheikh Zayed’s contributions to the nation</a>. The video opens with the words: “People are of two types – those who are an addition to life and those who add to life itself. Zayed bin Sultan was of the latter kind. He gave life to his people, revived a nation, and through his wisdom and experience, benefitted millions. This is true immortality.” The video tribute included <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/in-pictures-the-life-of-sheikh-zayed-from-the-national-archives-1.578070" target="_blank">archival footage of Sheikh Zayed</a>, offering a glimpse into his compassionate and visionary leadership. It showed images of early infrastructure projects, underscoring Sheikh Zayed’s pivotal role in transforming the UAE into a thriving, united nation. The tribute has resonated widely garnering likes, shares, and comments from citizens and residents who fondly remember Sheikh Zayed’s leadership, describing him as a unifying force and an inspiration. Since his passing in 2004, Sheikh Zayed’s legacy has been celebrated annually, with leaders and citizens alike commemorating his dedication to unity, generosity, and sustainable growth. Sheikh Zayed was instrumental in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/heritage/2023/11/28/uae-timeline-1971-2023/" target="_blank">the formation of the United Arab Emirates in 1971,</a> uniting the seven emirates into a single nation. He prioritised education and health care, leading to the establishment of numerous schools, universities, and hospitals, significantly improving the quality of life in the UAE. His efforts in promoting women's empowerment laid the foundation for the active role Emirati women play in society today. Under his leadership, the Abu Dhabi Development Fund was established in 1971, while the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation was set up in 1992. The UAE delivered aid worth Dh90.5 billion ($24.64 billion) to more than 100 countries during his 33-year presidency, and his environmental legacy lives on through projects such as the Zayed Sustainability Prize, which promotes global efforts to combat climate change and support needy communities.