UAE President unveils project to further legacy of Founding Father Sheikh Zayed

President Sheikh Mohamed has unveiled the Erth Zayed Philanthropies to “consolidate major global efforts carried out under his patronage” to improve lives around the world.

Also known as the Erth Zayed, the project will uphold the legacy of UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and inspire future generations, state news agency Wam said. Its headquarters will be in Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, said the new organisation would “amplify [the UAE's] global philanthropic impact”.

“It represents a strategic effort to bring together our humanitarian initiatives and philanthropic entities under one cohesive vision, enhancing their reach and effectiveness to deliver positive impact on a truly global scale,” he added.

Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed, chairman of the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council, said: "The spirit of giving has long been central to the UAE’s identity and is deeply rooted in the enduring legacy of our Founding Father and the unwavering commitment of the UAE’s President."

Erth Zayed Philanthropies will oversee programmes across sectors, put partnerships to work across public and private industries and encompass a portfolio of high-impact projects in areas of local and international significance.

Match info Karnataka Tuskers 110-3 J Charles 35, M Pretorius 1-19, Z Khan 0-16 Deccan Gladiators 111-5 in 8.3 overs K Pollard 45*, S Zadran 2-18

Tree of Hell Starring: Raed Zeno, Hadi Awada, Dr Mohammad Abdalla Director: Raed Zeno Rating: 4/5

Women%E2%80%99s%20T20%20World%20Cup%20Qualifier %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EUAE%20results%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EIreland%20beat%20UAE%20by%20six%20wickets%0D%3Cbr%3EZimbabwe%20beat%20UAE%20by%20eight%20wickets%0D%3Cbr%3EUAE%20beat%20Netherlands%20by%2010%20wickets%0D%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EFixtures%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EUAE%20v%20Vanuatu%2C%20Thursday%2C%203pm%2C%20Zayed%20Cricket%20Stadium%0D%3Cbr%3EIreland%20v%20Netherlands%2C%207.30pm%2C%20Zayed%20Cricket%20Stadium%0D%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EGroup%20B%20table%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3E1)%20Ireland%203%203%200%206%20%2B2.407%0D%3Cbr%3E2.%20Netherlands%203%202%201%204%20%2B1.117%0D%3Cbr%3E3)%20UAE%203%201%202%202%200.000%0D%3Cbr%3E4)%20Zimbabwe%204%201%203%202%20-0.844%0D%3Cbr%3E5)%20Vanuatu%203%201%202%202%20-2.180%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

ASHES SCHEDULE First Test

November 23-27 (The Gabba, Brisbane)

Second Test

December 2-6 (Adelaide Oval, Adelaide)

Third Test

December 14-18 (Waca Ground, Perth)

Fourth Test

December 26-30 (Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne)

Fifth Test

January 4-8, 2018 (Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney)

The past Palme d'Or winners 2018 Shoplifters, Hirokazu Kore-eda 2017 The Square, Ruben Ostlund 2016 I, Daniel Blake, Ken Loach 2015 Dheepan, Jacques Audiard 2014 Winter Sleep (Kış Uykusu), Nuri Bilge Ceylan 2013 Blue is the Warmest Colour (La Vie d'Adèle: Chapitres 1 et 2), Abdellatif Kechiche, Adele Exarchopoulos and Lea Seydoux 2012 Amour, Michael Haneke 2011 The Tree of Life, Terrence Malick 2010 Uncle Boonmee Who Can Recall His Past Lives (Lung Bunmi Raluek Chat), Apichatpong Weerasethakul 2009 The White Ribbon (Eine deutsche Kindergeschichte), Michael Haneke 2008 The Class (Entre les murs), Laurent Cantet

Company%20Profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Hoopla%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EDate%20started%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EMarch%202023%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounder%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Jacqueline%20Perrottet%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20staff%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2010%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EPre-seed%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20required%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%24500%2C000%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

COMPANY PROFILE Name: HyperSpace Started: 2020 Founders: Alexander Heller, Rama Allen and Desi Gonzalez Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Entertainment Number of staff: 210 Investment raised: $75 million from investors including Galaxy Interactive, Riyadh Season, Sega Ventures and Apis Venture Partners

Company%20Profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Cargoz%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EDate%20started%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20January%202022%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Premlal%20Pullisserry%20and%20Lijo%20Antony%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20staff%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2030%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Seed%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Fixtures %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EWednesday%2C%20April%203%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EArsenal%20v%20Luton%20Town%2C%2010.30pm%20(UAE)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EManchester%20City%20v%20Aston%20Villa%2C%2011.15pm%20(UAE)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EThursday%2C%20April%204%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3ELiverpool%20v%20Sheffield%20United%2C%2010.30pm%20(UAE)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Moon Music Artist: Coldplay Label: Parlophone/Atlantic Number of tracks: 10 Rating: 3/5

Jigra Director: Vasan Bala Starring: Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina, Manoj Pahwa, Harsh Singh Rated: 3.5/5