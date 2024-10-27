President Sheikh Mohamed issued a federal decree to establish Erth Zayed Philanthropies. Photo: Wam ( Abdulla Al Neyadi / UAE Presidential Court ) ---
President Sheikh Mohamed issued a federal decree to establish Erth Zayed Philanthropies. Photo: Wam ( Abdulla Al Neyadi / UAE Presidential Court ) ---

News

UAE

UAE President unveils project to further legacy of Founding Father Sheikh Zayed

Erth Zayed Philanthropies to consolidate global efforts carried out under Sheikh Mohamed's patronage

The National

October 27, 2024

President Sheikh Mohamed has unveiled the Erth Zayed Philanthropies to “consolidate major global efforts carried out under his patronage” to improve lives around the world.

Also known as the Erth Zayed, the project will uphold the legacy of UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and inspire future generations, state news agency Wam said. Its headquarters will be in Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, said the new organisation would “amplify [the UAE's] global philanthropic impact”.

“It represents a strategic effort to bring together our humanitarian initiatives and philanthropic entities under one cohesive vision, enhancing their reach and effectiveness to deliver positive impact on a truly global scale,” he added.

Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed, chairman of the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council, said: "The spirit of giving has long been central to the UAE’s identity and is deeply rooted in the enduring legacy of our Founding Father and the unwavering commitment of the UAE’s President."

Erth Zayed Philanthropies will oversee programmes across sectors, put partnerships to work across public and private industries and encompass a portfolio of high-impact projects in areas of local and international significance.

Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier

UAE results
Ireland beat UAE by six wickets
Zimbabwe beat UAE by eight wickets
UAE beat Netherlands by 10 wickets

Fixtures
UAE v Vanuatu, Thursday, 3pm, Zayed Cricket Stadium
Ireland v Netherlands, 7.30pm, Zayed Cricket Stadium

Group B table
1) Ireland 3 3 0 6 +2.407
2. Netherlands 3 2 1 4 +1.117
3) UAE 3 1 2 2 0.000
4) Zimbabwe 4 1 3 2 -0.844
5) Vanuatu 3 1 2 2 -2.180
Updated: October 27, 2024, 12:24 PM