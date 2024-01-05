UAE President issues law to establish International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council

President Sheikh Mohamed has issued a federal decree to establish the UAE International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council.

The new council will be led by Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed, chairman of the Office of Development and Martyrs Families Affairs at the Presidential Court.

It will integrate the Joint Strategic Committee for African Co-operation, the UAE Humanitarian Committee, the Higher Committee for Foreign Aid and the International Health Advisory Committee.

The new council will be responsible for reviewing and approving policies for the sector, overseeing the implementation of relevant initiatives and projects, developing the future vision and framework for all humanitarian projects, as well as forming any subcommittees to support operations.

The UAE has launched several humanitarian aid campaigns in the last year to support crises around the world.

Last year, the UAE pledged $100 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine following a directive from Sheikh Mohamed. It also sent a plane loaded with power generators to the crisis-hit country to help Ukrainian civilians cope with the harsh winter.

Read more The UAE is a leader in giving humanitarian aid

The UAE has also sent 622 tonnes of medical and health supplies to help victims of the floods in Libya, opened a field hospital in Afghanistan to provide medical assistance to earthquake victims, and delivered critical food and shelter to Sudanese refugees in Chad who have fled conflict in their homeland.

The country has also sent urgent humanitarian aid to Palestinians affected by the Israel-Gaza war as part of its Operation Gallant Knight 3 campaign.

It has distributed aid to more than 13,000 displaced Palestinians, sent more than 1.6 million items of warm clothing and blankets to Gaza to help civilians to cope with winter conditions, and established a field hospital in the enclave to treat the wounded.

The UAE is also providing urgent medical treatment for 1,000 injured Palestinian children and 1,000 cancer patients after an order from Sheikh Mohamed last year.

About 50 medical volunteers have been flown out to Gaza to treat injured Palestinians.