President Sheikh Mohamed to make official visit to Russia on Monday

President Sheikh Mohamed will begin an official visit to Russia on Monday, during which he will hold talks with President Vladimir Putin.

The leaders will review efforts to strengthen ties in various sectors, including the economy, trade, investment and energy, state news agency Wam reported.

Their discussions will be held as part of the strategic partnership between the countries. Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Putin are also set to explore regional and international issues of mutual concern.

While in Russia, Sheikh Mohamed will also take part in the 16th Brics summit, being hosted in Kazan from October 22 to 24. It will be the UAE’s first participation in the summit as a member of the organisation.

The UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Iran, Ethiopia and Argentina were invited to be part of an expanded bloc, initially made up of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, in August 2023 before joining on January 1.

The body was formed in 2009 to serve and promote the interests of the world's leading developing nations. It is viewed by some as an alternative to the firmly established G7 group of developed countries.

Deep-rooted ties

Sheikh Mohamed's visit to Russia is in support of efforts to bolster long-standing links between the countries.

Mr Putin met Sheikh Mohamed during a state visit to the Emirates in December. During a meeting at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, they discussed issues of mutual interest, including the conflicts in Gaza and Ukraine.

The two men met in St Petersburg in June last year as part of Sheikh Mohamed's working visit to Russia, which coincided with the St Petersburg International Economic Forum.

The UAE is Russia’s largest Gulf trading partner, accounting for 55 per cent of total Russian-Gulf trade.

Trade between the countries continues to grow, reaching nearly $10 billion, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said last September.