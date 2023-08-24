UAE and Saudi Arabia among six countries invited to join Brics

The Brics group of nations has decided to invite the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Iran, Ethiopia and Argentina to join the bloc, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday.

The debate over expanding the membership of the bloc, comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, has topped the agenda at a three-day summit in Johannesburg ending on Thursday.

While all Brics members have publicly expressed support for growing the bloc, there were divisions among the leaders over the procedures for expansion and how quickly membership should be enlarged.

Mr Rahamposa said the membership will come into effect from January.

President Sheikh Mohamed has praised the move.

"We respect the vision of the BRICS leadership and appreciate the inclusion of the UAE as a member to this important group," he wrote on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

#WATCH | President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa announces outcomes of the 15th BRICS Summit, Johannaesburg



"We've reached an agreement to invite Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and UAE to become full members of BRICS. The membership will come into effect from… pic.twitter.com/Qo5B1jcPOW — ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2023

"We look forward to a continued commitment of cooperation for the prosperity, dignity and benefit of all nations and people around the world."

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said his country has "always fully supported the expansion of Brics."

"India has always believed the addition of new members will further strengthen Brics as an organization and give our shared efforts a new impetus."

"This will also strengthen the belief of many countries in the world in a multipolar world order. I am pleased our teams have together agreed on guiding principles, standards, criteria and procedures for the expansion," he added.