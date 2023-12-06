President Sheikh Mohamed welcomes Vladimir Putin to UAE on state visit

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in the UAE on Wednesday on a state visit.

He was welcomed by President Sheikh Mohamed at an official reception held at Qasr Al Watan.

The national anthems of both countries were played and a 21-gun salute was fired as part of a colourful ceremony, state news agency Wam reported.

Putin arrives in Abu Dhabi

The Al Fursan aerobatic team took to the air to paint the skies in the colours of the Russian flag.

The UAE Air Force escorted the Russian President's plane as he entered the country's airspace.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs, greeted Mr Putin after he touched down in Abu Dhabi.

Mr Putin will also travel to Saudi Arabia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

He will discuss relations with the Gulf powers, the conflict in Gaza and international politics, Mr Peskov added.

President Sheikh Mohamed met Mr Putin in June when he led a UAE delegation to the St Petersburg International Economic Forum.

The UAE is Russia’s largest Gulf trading partner, accounting for 55 per cent of the total Russian-Gulf trade.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohamed spoke of his wish for a calmer world and said the UAE was open to playing a role in helping ease tensions, in particular over the war in Ukraine.

Trade between the two countries continues to grow, reaching nearly $10 billion, Sergey Lavrov, Russian Foreign Minister, said in September.

He said that figure was likely to increase and Moscow supported the UAE joining the Brics group of nations.

The UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Iran, Ethiopia and Argentina will formally become members of Brics on January 1, after being invited to join in August at a three-day summit in Johannesburg.

Brics is an acronym for the group's founding members: Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.