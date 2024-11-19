What's new in Oman in 2024, from hotels and epic adventures to upscale dining

Oman is one of the most popular destinations for travellers in the Middle East and has the longest coastline in the Gulf. Famed for its natural beauty, cultural heritage and unique <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2023/07/20/everything-you-need-to-know-about-travelling-to-salalah-during-khareef-season/" target="_blank">Khareef season</a> each summer, the sultanate is easily reachable from the UAE via road or air and has something to offer every type of traveller. From the forts, mosques and souqs of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/muscat/" target="_blank">Muscat</a> to the golden beaches of Sur and Salalah, Nizwa's history and the mountain peaks of the Hajaar range, it is a diverse destination. There has been a flurry of developments this year, including several new hotels and upscale restaurants. Here's what's new in Oman. The first St Regis to open in Oman, this five-star property is located in the vibrant Al Mouj neighbourhood. The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2024/11/06/st-regis-muscat-hotel-oman-review/" target="_blank">Al Mouj Muscat Resort</a> has 250 guest rooms and suites, each featuring a private balcony. The one, two, and three-bedroom duplexes are equipped with kitchens and private plunge pools. Rooms are generously sized, with standard deluxe accommodation at 60 square meters. Guests can enjoy a range of amenities, including two swimming pools, a private beach, mixed and ladies-only gyms and five-star dining options. Another new five-star property in the Omani capital, the Mandarin Oriental Muscat is along the coastline in the upscale Shatti Al Qurum. It has 103 rooms and 47 suites, many with private balconies overlooking the Gulf of Oman. There are a variety of dining options, including a fine-dining restaurant, a beachfront lounge and a casual cafe serving local and international dishes. Amenities include a spa, fitness centre, swimming pools, and direct beach access. Hotel Indigo Jebel Akhdar has been welcoming travellers to its mountaintop location since September. Famed for its dramatic landscapes and terraced gardens, Jebal Akhdar also offers cooler climes. With 173 rooms, suites and chalets, the hotel puts an emphasis on local experiences and sustainability. It’s also home to Vue Rooftop & Lounge, the highest rooftop lounge in the Middle East and the luxurious Jala Spa & Wellness. Located in the middle of Nizwa Old Town, this old house has period-style rooms in a traditional Omani style. With just nine rooms, it’s more of a guesthouse than a hotel but is ideal for a touch of authenticity and exploring the city. It’s a five-minute walk from Nizwa Fort. Located in Ghala Heights, just 12 minutes from Muscat International Airport, this five-star hotel blends Omani charm with Swiss hospitality. It offers 282 rooms and 58 serviced apartments, four dining venues, a spa and a rooftop infinity pool with fantastic views. Michelin-starred dining has arrived in Muscat with the opening of Hakkasan at the St Regis Al Mouj. Renowned for its modern Cantonese cuisine and elegant ambience, the restaurant combines traditional Chinese flavours with contemporary techniques. Signature dishes include Peking duck and dim sum. Having satisfied diners in Dubai for 10 years, Coya brings its vibrant Latin dining to Oman for the first time at its new home inside The St Regis Al Mouj Muscat. It has waterside views and Peruvian dishes each with a contemporary twist and artfully served. A great night out awaits at Coya Music, the restaurant’s international music label, which has a programme of resident and guest DJs. Novikov Cafe, a favourite at Dubai Mall, has also opened at the St Regis Al Mouj Muscat Resort. The cafe offers a fusion of Mediterranean and Asian influences. The menu features everything from pizza and pasta to seafood and salad. Standout dishes include lobster linguine and miso black cod. There are also some speciality Omani-inspired drinks and dishes. Roberto's blends coastal Mediterranean flavours with Italian authenticity and offers a refined Italian dining experience at the St Regis Al Mouj Muscat Resort. The restaurant emphasises fresh seafood prepared using traditional methods. Guests can enjoy an intimate atmosphere on the terrace overlooking the Gulf of Oman or unwind at the hidden Speakeasy Scala Lounge. Fine-dining Italian is on offer at Essenza in the Mandarin Oriental Muscat. The Mediterranean restaurant serves up Italian classics with traditional recipes that have been passed down through generations. It features family-style sharing dishes, a pre-opera menu and a lounge on the mezzanine level with sea views. Em Sherif, located at the St Regis Al Mouj Muscat, brings authentic Lebanese cuisine to Oman with a blend of traditional and modern elements. The restaurant features a range of classic and contemporary Lebanese dishes, including mezze and main courses such as mixed grill, taouk and lobster machboos. The protected Daymaniyat Islands Nature Reserve has a small aircraft that has been sunk to the bottom of the ocean as part of a new underwater museum. Alongside it are seven military-style lorries, all part of plans accelerate coral reef growth and marine life proliferation in the region. The only hotel in Oman to make the cut on this year's <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2024/09/18/worlds-50-best-hotels-dubai-atlantis/" target="_blank">World’s 50 Best Hotels list</a>, Six Senses Zighy Bay is a clifftop retreat where adventure seekers can opt to paraglide in; tackle mountain hikes; dive into bright blue waters or enjoy an Omani dhow cruises. Rugged mountain views, rustic luxury accommodation and a sweeping natural beach make it a nice mountain escape. Celebrating its 13th anniversary, Oman’s primary cultural landmark has a new season of shows, theatrical performances and musical extravaganzas on its calendar. There's everything from folk music festivals and fairytales on ice, to operatic performances and world-class ballet. Read more about this <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2024/08/18/royal-opera-house-muscat-performances/" target="_blank">season’s highlights here</a>. While this museum first opened in March last year, it has come into its own in the 12 months since with new immersive displays, educational programmes and hands-on workshops. Located in Nizwa, the museum is as striking on the inside as it is on its futuristic exterior and takes visitors on a journey through Oman’s rich history via interactive exhibits and cutting edge technology. It also has a reading library. Nestled on Oman’s eastern coast, the port city of Sur is the 2024 Arab Capital for Tourism. Famed for its dhow building, the destination offers visitors a chance to see craftsmen constructing traditional wooden dhows as well as a deep dive into the sultanate's seafaring days at the Maritime Museum. A historic fort comes with sea views and there's plenty of golden beaches to unwind on. Housed in the St Regis Mouj Al Muscat and surrounded by the ocean and golf course greens, the first Guerlain Spa in Oman combines the luxury French brand’s beauty knowledge with signature treatments inspired by Omani traditions. The elegantly-designed spa has 11 treatment rooms, including two couples suites, and a scent bar. The Spa at Mandarin Oriental, Muscat is another new luxury haven in the sultanate. With eight treatment rooms, including a couple’s suite with sea views, and an elegant hammam, the spa has paired up with French brand Biologique Recherche to offer treatments inspired by Oman, including the ‘Rose Quartz Ritual’ which combines sandbathing, sound-healing and massage using rose-infused oil from Jebal Akhdar.