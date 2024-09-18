World's 50 best hotels: Dubai's Atlantis The Royal ranks inside top 10

Atlantis The Royal in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/dubai" target="_blank">Dubai</a> has been ranked ninth in a list of the world's 50 best hotels in 2024. Travel industry leaders gathered in London on Tuesday evening to celebrate and reveal the second annual list to be published by 50 Best. Billed as the ultimate guide to the finest hotels and luxury hospitality experiences around the world, the ranking is designed to inspire tourists and celebrate the global hospitality sector. Capella Bangkok in Thailand has been ranked first and is joined in the top 10 by <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/hotels/2022/10/19/dubais-atlantis-the-royal-opening-delayed-until-january-2023/" target="_blank">Atlantis The Royal, </a>which has 795 rooms and suites, 17 restaurants, 17 boutiques and 90 swimming pools. The Dubai hotel which opened last year in a star-studded affair headlined by <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/pop-culture/2023/01/22/beyonces-dubai-performance-pulls-in-celebrities-including-kendall-jenner-and-amir-khan/" target="_blank">Beyonce</a> also won the highest climber award for 2024 after being ranked 44th last year. “We are deeply honoured to have Atlantis The Royal recognised on the list for the second year in a row,” said Paul Baker, President of Atlantis<i>. </i>“This achievement reflects a commitment to excellence from our dedicated and passionate colleagues, who continue to push boundaries and set new standards in the world of luxury hospitality.” <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/luxury/2024/01/27/dior-spa-the-lana-dubai/" target="_blank">The Lana</a>, Dorchester Collection's latest hotel, which opened in Dubai in February, is 23rd, with 50 Best describing it as “peaceful, understated and with the feeling of a collection of private residences”. Oman's clifftop Six Senses Zighy Bay also made the cut, ranking at number 45. Described as “isolation meets pared-back luxury in this Omani eco-retreat”, the boho-chic hideaway is popular with celebrities – <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/pop-culture/2023/05/26/lindsay-lohan-enjoys-babymoon-with-husband-at-six-senses-zighy-bay-in-oman/" target="_blank">Lindsay Lohan had her babymoon here</a> – and offers guests the opportunity to arrive at the resort by paragliding off a cliff. In total, five hotels from the Middle East have ranked inside the top 50, including Morocco's La Mamounia at 31st and Royal Mansour at 38th. The latter has also been recognised for its impeccable service by being crowned the winner of the event's hospitality award. Turkey's The Peninsula Istanbul won the one-to-watch award. In 2023, the first published ranking named Passalacqua, a luxury boutique hotel on the shores of Lake Como in Italy, as the world's best. This year, the luxury escape has dropped to second place but was also named the best boutique hotel in the world. Set on the banks of Chao Phraya River, Capella Bangkok is the crowning jewel of luxury hotels according to 50 Best, which has described the five-star retreat as a “calming riverside oasis in the centre of cacophonous Bangkok”. With 101 rooms, suites and villas, all of which are mammoth sized, the hotel is the antidote to the Thai capital's endless hustle and bustle, offering clean lines, neutral tones and private gardens. Room rates for a night at the world's best hotel start at Dh2,633 per night. While that is expensive in the Thai market, it is a lot less than a night at second-placed Passalacqua at<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/fashion/dolce-gabbana-s-lake-como-dream-1.749189" target="_blank"> Lake Como, </a>where room rates do not drop below Dh3,600, even in low season. Capella Singapore, meanwhile, has been ranked 33rd in the list. The hotel group from Singapore is known for its excellent service and distinct features that are specific to each hotel's destination. The brand is set to arrive in the Middle East soon, with the launch of Capella Diriyah in Saudi Arabia planned for 2026.