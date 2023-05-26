Lindsay Lohan enjoys babymoon with husband at Six Senses Zighy Bay in Oman

Actress Lindsay Lohan is enjoying a babymoon in Oman at the luxury resort Six Senses Zighy Bay, set in a mountainous cove in Musandam.

Sharing photos from her trip on Instagram, Lohan can be seen in the pool and relaxing on a sun lounger.

While her husband, Kuwaiti financier Bader Shammas is not pictured, she tagged him in the images, suggesting he is with her.

The resort, which is popular with celebrities, and has welcomed stars including Priyanka Chopra and Kate Moss, is known for its village-inspired rustic surrounds and unrivalled sense of privacy.

Lohan announced she is expecting her first child with Shammas in March.

The actress, 36, shared the news with her 12 million Instagram followers, sharing a picture of a white baby grow emblazoned with the words "coming soon".

"We are blessed and excited!" she captioned the image.

In April, Lohan hosted her baby shower in New York City, surrounded by friends and family. The actress shared several pictures from the event on Instagram, saying she was “so grateful for all the wonderful people in her life”.

In one photo, Lohan is seen cradling her growing bump in a white dress, while in another, she poses in an orange dress alongside her sister, Aliana. She was also joined by her mother, Dina, and several other friends and family members.

Lohan and Shammas wed last year, after announcing their engagement in 2021. While the couple have kept much of their relationship private, they are thought to have been dating since 2019.

The couple live Dubai, where Shammas works in finance.

Lohan has offered a few insights into married life. Speaking on her podcast The Lohdown with Lindsay Lohan last year, she praised the Middle Eastern dishes cooked for her by her husband’s family.

“I feel like ... his family’s food, when his mother makes certain foods, those are my happy place foods,” she said. “They are just so authentic and comforting and exciting.”

Lohan, who made a long-awaited return to acting last year in Netflix's Falling for Christmas, moved to Dubai in 2014 after first visiting in 2008 for the opening of Atlantis, The Palm.

“It took me moving there [to Dubai] to really appreciate the time that I take for myself, instead of just going, going, going and learning to say 'no'. And really putting myself first, and choosing the things that I want to do, wisely, for me first,” she said.

