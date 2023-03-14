Lindsay Lohan is pregnant, expecting first baby with Kuwaiti husband Bader Shammas

Actress Lindsay Lohan has announced she is expecting her first child with Kuwaiti husband Bader Shammas.

The star, 36, shared the news with her 12 million Instagram followers on Tuesday, sharing a picture of a white baby grow emblazoned with the words "coming soon".

"We are blessed and excited!" she captioned the image.

Lohan and Shammas wed last year, after announcing their engagement in 2021. While the couple have kept much of their relationship private, they are thought to have been dating since 2019.

The couple live Dubai, where Shammas works in finance.

Many stars were quick to send their best wishes to the couple, including fellow Dubai resident Karen Wazen. "Mama Lindsay," she wrote. "I love you and your baby so much already."

Amanda Seyfried, who starred alongside Lohan in Mean Girls, wrote: "This is wonderful news."

Lohan has offered a few insights into married life. Speaking on her podcast The Lohdown with Lindsay Lohan last year, she said the Middle Eastern dishes cooked for her by her husband’s family are her “happy place foods”.

“I feel like ... his family’s food, when his mother makes certain foods, those are my happy place foods,” she said. “They are just so authentic and comforting and exciting.”

Lohan, who made a long-waited return to acting last year in Netflix's Falling for Christmas, moved to Dubai in 2014 after first visiting in 2008 for the opening of Atlantis, The Palm.

“It took me moving there [to Dubai] to really appreciate the time that I take for myself, instead of just going, going, going and learning to say 'no.' And really putting myself first, and choosing the things that I want to do, wisely, for me first,” she said.

