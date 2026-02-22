Dr Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, head of the Cybersecurity Council, last week warned of a spike in state-sponsored hacking attempts. Victor Besa / The National
UAE foils AI-powered 'terrorist cyberattacks' on vital sectors

Authority releases few details but warns of increasingly sophisticated attempts

The National

February 22, 2026

The UAE has foiled a series of cyberattacks on vital infrastructure, the Cybersecurity Council said this weekend.

The authority said they were "organised cyber attacks of a terrorist nature" but released few other details, including the precise targets.

The ​attacks "included attempts to infiltrate networks, deploy ransomware and conduct systematic phishing campaigns targeting national platforms".

It involved "the exploitation of artificial intelligence technologies to develop sophisticated offensive tools, reflecting a qualitative shift in the methods employed by terrorist groups and their ability to harness modern technologies".

The statement came days after the council's head, Dr Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, said there are between 90,000 to 200,000 breach attempts focused on the UAE “every single day” - many of them "state-sponsored".

He said the state has invested in major defensive systems to protect public and private infrastructure.

“Regional geopolitical tensions across North Africa, the Gulf and broader Middle East information spaces have intensified online narratives targeting the UAE,” Dr Al Kuwaiti said last week.

“Conflict-driven discourse, diplomatic friction, and AI-enabled disinformation activity have increased rumour propagation and hacktivist mobilisation across regional digital ecosystems.”

Asia accounts for about 66.7 per cent of state-sponsored actor origins and Europe 14.3 per cent, while Middle East or cross-regional actors make up the remainder, Wam reported, without specifying countries.

Western states have long singled out Russia, China, North Korea and Iran as the 'Big 4' of state-sponsored cyber attacks, which they deny.

Updated: February 22, 2026, 3:24 AM

