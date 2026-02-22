Dubai unveils next phase of Dh690m Hessa Street project to cut congestion

Dubai on Sunday set out plans for the next stage of a major Hessa Street upgrade project aimed at cutting congestion and boosting travel times across one of the emirate's busiest transport links.

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority is to construct three bridges extending in total nearly 9km and build a new 480-metre tunnel on a 3km stretch between Al Khail Road and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road.

The wider Hessa Street Development scheme aims to double road capacity to 8,000 vehicles an hour and reduce typical travel times from 24 minutes to five minutes on a route serving about 650,000 residents.

Large-scale infrastructure is central to the Dubai government's efforts to ensure the emirate's road network can keep pace with a surging population, which crossed 4 million for the first time last year.

The first phase, which includes a 4.5km section in one direction from Al Khail Road to Sheikh Zayed Road and increases the number of lanes on the road from two to four, is to open in April.

Major road scheme takes shape

Mattar Al Tayer, director general of the RTA, said the second phase of the Hessa Street Development would be crucial to easing traffic challenges.

“The roads covered under Phase II of Hessa Street Development currently accommodate approximately half a million trips per day," Mr Al Tayer said.

"The project serves 10 key residential and development areas, including JVC, Arjan, Dubai Science Park, Al Barsha South, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Jumeirah Islands, Barsha Heights, The Greens, and Emirates Hills. The total number of beneficiaries is estimated at approximately 650,000 residents.”

Boosting connectivity

The second phase of the project will extend from Al Khail Road to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road and will include upgrading the Al Khail Road–Hessa Street junction by expanding Hessa Street from two lanes to four.

A two-lane ramp will serve traffic from Hessa Street to Al Khail Road towards Abu Dhabi and a two-lane flyover will support traffic flow from Al Khail Road to Hessa Street in the direction of Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road.

A 525-metre, two-lane ramp linking Al Khail Road and Al Khamila Street will accommodate about 2,800 vehicles per hour.

The project also includes upgrading Al Khamila Street junction with Al Khail Road and Al Asayel Street. Works will comprise a 1,650-metre ramp serving traffic from Al Khamila Street to Al Khail Road towards Sharjah, with a two-lane capacity.

A 780-metre bridge with three lanes will connect Al Khamila Street to Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC).

A 885-metre ramp with two lanes will serve traffic from Hessa Street to Al Barsha 1, with a 1km two-lane ramp linking JVC to Al Barsha South.

A 680-metre, two-lane ramp from JVC to Hessa Street in the direction of Al Khail Road aims to serve 16,800 vehicles per hour.

“Works also include constructing a 480-metre, two-lane tunnel serving traffic from JVC towards Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, and widening Al Hadaeq Street from its intersection with Hessa Street to its junction at the entrance of Dubai Science Park, extending 2.5km," Mr Al Tayer said.

"The corridor will be upgraded to a dual carriageway with three lanes in each direction. All existing roundabouts will be converted into signalised intersections with an estimated capacity of 4,400 vehicles per hour.”

A 10.4km cycling and e-scooter track connecting Dubai Hills and Dubai Motor City is also to be constructed, serving communities such as Al Barsha South, Arjan, Dubai Science Park and Motor City.