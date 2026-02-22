Dubai Police released a video showing what appeared to be two young teens on quad bikes. Photo: Dubai police
Dubai Police issues Dh50,000 fine after children found roaming streets on quad bike

Force warns parents they're responsible for young people's actions amid spate of e-bike offences

The National

February 22, 2026

Dubai Police has warned parents that it will hold them responsible for their children's anti-social behaviour.

The force made the statement after finding two young people riding a quad bike on a residential street. It impounded the vehicle and attached a Dh50,000 fine for its release.

It said such behaviour "poses a serious threat to their lives and the safety of others".

The force did not state when or where the incident happened, but released a video showing what appeared to be two young teens at the controls.

Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, assistant commander in chief, said when the children's guardian was summoned, he "claimed he was unaware of the traffic regulations".

Quad bikes can only be used in desert areas,, and riders must be aged 16 and be supervised. They are not permitted on city roads.

"A report was filed, and legal action was taken in accordance with Wadeema’s Law, which criminalises exposing children to danger, neglecting them, or allowing them to engage in activities that threaten their physical or psychological safety," the police chief said.

The statement follows a spate of complaints over the riding of e-bikes in residential communities, beach paths and roads.

In December, during the school holidays, Dubai Police confiscated 90 bikes that were ridden at speed in the Kite Beach area. Riders filmed themselves tearing up and down the cycling path and running track and posted the clips online, prior to the vehicles being impounded.

Updated: February 22, 2026, 4:18 AM

